Kanye West Seemingly Claps Back After Drake's New Song Diss: You Won't 'Recover'

Drake 'Top Boy' TV Show premiere, London, UK - 04 Sep 2019
Drake & Michael B Jordan step out to support Bronny James, Amari Bailey & the Sierra Canyon Varsity Basketball squad play their last basketball game of the season.
Drake and son Adonis Graham Sierra Canyon v Corona Centennial, CIF Southern Sectional Basketball Finals, Chatsworth, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Jun 2021
Drake keeps a low profile as he appears to be arriving at an event solo but shortly after a mystery woman is seen entering the same event.
Weekend Writer

It seems Drake and Kanye West’s years-long feud is not yet over, as Drizzy appeared to throw some shade at ‘Ye on a new track.

UPDATE 5PM EST: Kanye West has seemingly responded to Drake’s latest diss track, taking to Instagram to share a screenshot — see the pic here. It showed ‘Ye sending a photo of Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ in a group chat, accompanied by a text which read, “I live for this. I’ve been f***ed with by nerd ass jock n***** like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.” Members of the group were only identified by their first name, including a contact with the letter ‘D.’

ORIGINAL STORY: Drake has seemingly reignited his feud with Kanye West after dissing him on a verse in Trippie Redd‘s new song. The “God’s Plan” hitmaker appears to be stirring the pot by taking a shot at the father-of-four, calling him “burnt out.” Drake and Trippie Redd’s new collab “Betrayal” dropped on August 19, and it appears to confirm he and ‘Ye still have beef. “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go // Ye ain’t changin’ s*** for me, it’s set in stone.”

DRAKE
Drake.

He then continues, “Rollin’ stones, heavy stones (PinkGrillz) // Precious stone, let me make my presence known.” Although the “Ye” reference could possibly be intended as “they” or “you,” Drake referenced Kanye’s exact age which led fans to believe it was a direct shot at the rapper.

As fans would recall, the pair were previously embroiled in a feud over Pusha T‘s diss track which revealed Drake had a secret son, Adonis Graham, with Sophie Brussaux. Kanye later apologized to Drake, tweeting, “Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew. I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online I understand where the confusion started.”

Kanye West.

News that Drake had secretly fathered a child went viral in 2018, and the rapper eventually confirmed he was a dad on his June 2018 album, Scorpion. Adonis was nearly a year old by that time. However, due to the process of paternity tests, and to protect his son’s privacy, Drake had previously been keeping the news private.

These days, however, Drake is one proud dad, and he’s not afraid to show Adonis off in Instagram snaps, or on stage. The three-year-old made an appearance onstage with his famous father at the Billboard Music Awards Awards in May 2021, and he was seriously adorable. Adonis totally stole the show as Drake accepted the award for Artist of the Decade at the event. He sweetly clung to his dad’s leg as he took in the massive crowd at the event. Too cute!