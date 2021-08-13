Drake’s Son Adonis, 3, Looks Too Cute With Curly Hair & Braids — New Photo

Adonis Graham is starting to look more and more like his famous dad! The toddler’s mom, Sophie Brussaux, shared a new photo of the little one on Aug. 13.

Drake’s son just keeps getting cuter! Adonis Graham, who turns four in October, is front and center in a new photo on his mom, Sophie Brussaux’s, Instagram page. Sophie posted a photo of herself an Adonis on Aug. 13, and it’s beyond adorable. In the pic, Adonis is snuggled up to his mom, with his curly blonde hair on full display. His locks are styled with two cornrow braids in the front. “My most precious,” Sophie captioned the photo, along with some blue heart emojis.

News that Drake had secretly fathered a child went viral in 2018 amidst his feud with Pusha T. The rapper eventually confirmed he was a dad on his June 2018 album, Scorpion. Adonis was nearly a year old by that time. However, due to the process of paternity tests, and to protect his son’s privacy, Drake had previously been keeping the news private.

These days, though, Drake is one proud papa, and he’s not afraid to bring Adonis into the public eye. The three-year-old made an appearance onstage with his famous father at the Billboard Music Awards Awards in May 2021. Adonis stole the show as Drake accepted the award for Artist of the Decade at the event. He sweetly clung to his dad’s leg as he took in the massive crowd at the award show.

Drake also brought Adonis to attend an NBA playoffs game in early June 2021. Adonis wore a Lakers jersey as he headed into the arena with Drizzy. Even though he’s just a toddler, Adonis already seems to be very into basketball, as Drake has also shared several videos of him showing off his hoops skills on social media. In one video, posted in May, Adonis expertly dribbled a basketball on the court while practicing. Too cute!