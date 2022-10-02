Kanye West Bonds With Kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, & Psalm, 3, At Dinner In Paris: Photos

Kanye West has arrived in Paris! The rapper stepped out for dinner with all 4 of his kids, including North who wore a 'Yeezus' t-shirt.

October 2, 2022 2:51PM EDT
Image Credit: Best Image / BACKGRID

Kanye West (also known as Ye) bonded with his four kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, as they stepped out for dinner at restaurant Ferdi on Saturday. Oct. 1. The rapper, 45, twinned with eldest daughter North in black as they exited the popular Palace Vendome hotspot: Kanye rocked his usual style with Balenciaga Croc boots, black jeans and a comfy black hoodie, finished with a black denim baseball cap.

North was also rocking Balenciaga, going with their chunky Croc shoes paired with a pair of bedazzled black jeans and a matching jean jacket. She also supported her dad with a Yeezus concert t-shirt from his 2013 world tour. The nine-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian confidently walked in front of her dad as she looked directly towards photographers as Ye kept his head down and partially hidden.

Kanye West steps out for dinner with his 4 kids, including daughter North, 9. The pair twinned in all-black Balenciaga outfits. (Best Image / BACKGRID)

A nanny was seen minding Saint, also in all black, and adorable Chicago. Saint and Chi were also twinning in black, both rocking Kanye’s comfortable Yeezy foam sneakers in the dark shade. Later in the evening, the kids could be seen making funny faces through the window of a suite at the iconic Ritz Paris hotel, which is also where their aunt Khloe Kardashian appears to be staying via Instagram.

Ye’s appearance comes shortly after he expressed he “missed my Queen too” — seemingly a reference to ex Kim, who filed for divorce from him in Feb. 2021. The Instagram story message was shared after the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sunday, September 25. “London I know how you feel. I lost my queen too,” he wrote.

Earlier in the day, North was also seen out and about in Paris with her face fully covered in leather — much like both Kanye and Kim have done in the past. Her outfit appeared to be identical to the one she wore out for dinner, sans the mask which also included leather covers for her long, black braids. It’s unclear if, like her parents, North was also trying to send a message: at a fashion week show for Jean Paul Gaultier back in July, North made headlines as she held up a “please stop” sign aimed at photographers and videographers taking her photo.

Prior to landing in Paris, Kim and Kanye’s kids were in Milan with their mom as she launched her ‘Ciao, Kim’ collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. North, Saint and Chicago were seated in the front row alongside Khloe and grandma Kris Jenner, 66, as they supported Kim’s ambitious new fashion endeavor.

