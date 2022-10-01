North West, 9, Is So Grown Up In D&G Platforms Going ‘Sight Seeing’ With Kim Kardashian In Milan

North West confidently posed in an all black outfit, which included a blazer and baggy pants, with her epic shoes, in a series of new Instagram snapshots.

October 1, 2022 5:54PM EDT
Kim Kardashian, North West
North West may be young, but she already has incredible style! The nine-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West showed off a fashionable outfit that included a black blazer, baggy black pants, and black Dolce & Gabbana platforms, as she posed for photos in Milan, Italy while sightseeing with her mom. She also had long braids in her hair as she posed for awesome photos that were posted to Kim’s Instagram page on Oct. 1.

In addition to North, Kim’s two other children, including son Saint, 6, and daughter Chicago, 4, appeared in other photos that were part of the post. Their faces appeared in pics that had a collage effect and they were both full of smiles. The only one missing from the trip was Kim’s youngest son, Psalm, 3.

Once the snapshots were published, Kim’s followers couldn’t resist complimenting her children. “Beautiful,” one follower wrote while another commented on how grown up North looked. A third called her “cute” and many others left simple smiling or heart-eyed emojis.

Before Kim posted the latest photos of North, they both turned heads during another appearance in Milan. It was when they were leaving their hotel to head to the Dolce & Gabbana fashion headquarters on Sept. 25. Kim wore a high-neck bustier mini dress, sheer black stockings, and black gloves with a matching wrap as her platinum blonde hair was pulled up. North looked just as awesome in a long, oversized black jacket, a crucifix, and a sleek pair of sunglasses.

When North’s not getting attention for rocking epic style like Kim, she’s doing so for her basketball. The mini me of Kim and Kanye has had regular games this year and her parents often show up to cheer her on. They also show up to many of her practices, like the one Kim was spotted at last month. The loving mother and daughter showed off their bond with a hug as they walked back to their car after the training session.

