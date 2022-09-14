Kim Kardashian Sweetly Hugs North West, 9, After Basketball Practice: Photos

The reality star kept a low profile as she picked up North from practice. She wore huge sunglasses and tied her blonde tresses back into a low ponytail.

By:
September 14, 2022 9:55AM EDT
Kim Kardashian, North West
View gallery
Kim Kardashian, North West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2018
Calabasas, CA - Kim Kardashian is seen for the first time in Calabasas since Ray J accused her and mother Kris Jenner of masterminding the sale of their infamous sex tape. Kim was seen with her assistant Tracy as they attended a kid's basketball game. The reality star was dressed casually in a short black dress that showed off the discoloration in one of her legs. Kim suffers from psoriasis, a chronic condition that can flare up as a result of stress. Kim's sex tape partner, Ray J went off on Kim and Kris this weekend after the momager took a polygraph test on James Corden's show denying she was involved in the release of the tape. Ray J claims there was 2 different sex tapes and claims Kris selected the one where Kim looked the best. He also claimed Kim, in her own handwriting, wrote out the description of the tapes in the contract with Vivid which later released the tape. TMZ has reported that the couple were sent an email "from Vivid Entertainment honcho Steve Hirsch dated May 1, 2007, in which he informs Kim the tape made $1,424,636.63 in revenue, including the majority, $1,255,578.50, coming from DVD sales.'' Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 13 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Jvshvisions / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - Kim Kardashian is seen for the first time in Calabasas since Ray J accused her and mother Kris Jenner of masterminding the sale of their infamous sex tape. Kim was seen with her assistant Tracy as they attended a kid's basketball game. The reality star was dressed casually in a short black dress that showed off the discoloration in one of her legs. Kim suffers from psoriasis, a chronic condition that can flare up as a result of stress. Kim's sex tape partner, Ray J went off on Kim and Kris this weekend after the momager took a polygraph test on James Corden's show denying she was involved in the release of the tape. Ray J claims there was 2 different sex tapes and claims Kris selected the one where Kim looked the best. He also claimed Kim, in her own handwriting, wrote out the description of the tapes in the contract with Vivid which later released the tape. TMZ has reported that the couple were sent an email "from Vivid Entertainment honcho Steve Hirsch dated May 1, 2007, in which he informs Kim the tape made $1,424,636.63 in revenue, including the majority, $1,255,578.50, coming from DVD sales.'' Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 13 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Jvshvisions / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Jvshvisions / BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian may be one of the most famous women in the world, but that didn’t get in the way of her job as mom. The bombshell, 41, made sure she was there to pick up daughter North West, 9, from her basketball practice on Tuesday, Sep. 13, 2022. Showing some love, she wrapped her little girl in a side hug as they walked to the car.

Kim tried to fly under the radar during the outing, where she rocked a short black frock with giant visor-style sunglasses hiding her face. Her hair, currently a frosty blonde, was slicked back into a low ponytail and she wore comfortable flip-flops. Helping out her kiddo, Kim carried North’s backpack and her own phone as she gave her a few words of encouragement. She grabbed her daughter’s hand as they headed off together.

Kim Kardashian, North West
Kim Kardashian was such a doting mom when she picked up North West from basketball practice on Tuesday, Sep. 13. (Jvshvisions / BACKGRID)

It was wild to see how grown up North was, inching closer and closer to mom’s height every day. The elementary-schooler looked like she was still in sport mode as she sipped on some water while holding a basketball under her arm. She wore a black Sports Academy uniform and you could see a cross necklace around her neck. Adding some cool kicks, the daughter of Kanye West rocked a pair of grey sneakers.

Kim was back to parenting tasks after enjoying a night on the town over the weekend, while out for Beyonce’s 41st birthday. It was truly a “mom’s night out”, as the SKIMS mogul teamed up with sister Khloe Kardashian and BFF LaLa Anthony.

Kim Kardashian, North West
The reality star kept a low-profile in a big jacket-dress. She carried North’s backpack along with her phone in hand. (Jvshvisions / BACKGRID)

The ladies shared a sizzling snap from the party, which they captioned, “All The Single Ladies” — a nod to the birthday girl and the ladies’ own dating status. Kim has been enjoying the independent life since splitting from Pete Davidson, 28, in August.

More From Our Partners

ad