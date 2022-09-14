Kim Kardashian Sweetly Hugs North West, 9, After Basketball Practice: Photos

Kim Kardashian may be one of the most famous women in the world, but that didn’t get in the way of her job as mom. The bombshell, 41, made sure she was there to pick up daughter North West, 9, from her basketball practice on Tuesday, Sep. 13, 2022. Showing some love, she wrapped her little girl in a side hug as they walked to the car.

Kim tried to fly under the radar during the outing, where she rocked a short black frock with giant visor-style sunglasses hiding her face. Her hair, currently a frosty blonde, was slicked back into a low ponytail and she wore comfortable flip-flops. Helping out her kiddo, Kim carried North’s backpack and her own phone as she gave her a few words of encouragement. She grabbed her daughter’s hand as they headed off together.

It was wild to see how grown up North was, inching closer and closer to mom’s height every day. The elementary-schooler looked like she was still in sport mode as she sipped on some water while holding a basketball under her arm. She wore a black Sports Academy uniform and you could see a cross necklace around her neck. Adding some cool kicks, the daughter of Kanye West rocked a pair of grey sneakers.

Kim was back to parenting tasks after enjoying a night on the town over the weekend, while out for Beyonce’s 41st birthday. It was truly a “mom’s night out”, as the SKIMS mogul teamed up with sister Khloe Kardashian and BFF LaLa Anthony.

The ladies shared a sizzling snap from the party, which they captioned, “All The Single Ladies” — a nod to the birthday girl and the ladies’ own dating status. Kim has been enjoying the independent life since splitting from Pete Davidson, 28, in August.