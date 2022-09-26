Kanye West Reacts To The Queen’s Death & Hints He Misses Kim K: ‘I Lost My Queen Too’

Kanye West took to his Instagram Story to share his emotions on the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sunday, September 25. The rapper, 45, shared an all-caps referencing Her Majesty’s passing at 96, and he seemed to draw a comparison between her death and his divorce from Kim Kardashian, 41.

Ye specifically showed support for the citizens of England’s capital city and showed that he empathized with the nation, due to his split from the reality star after about seven years of marriage. “London I know how you feel. I lost my queen too,” he wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Kanye has referenced Queen Elizabeth in his social media posts, since her death. He shared two photos of the late monarch when he posted a cryptic message the day after her passing. “Life is precious. Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light,” he wrote at the time. Yeezy was one of many stars who paid tribute to the Queen, following her death, with celebrities like Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne, and more taking to social media to post tributes to her.

Since the split, Kanye hasn’t been shy about sharing his feelings about his ex-wife. The My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper offered an apology to Kim regarding his outbursts in an interview with Good Morning America. “I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,” he said. “I need this person [Kim] to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day.”

Even though Kanye hinted that he was referring to Kim in his Instagram Story, the rapper has reportedly started dating Candice Swanepoel, 33. The pair have bonded over their love of “fashion and creativity” a source told ET. “They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far,” the insider said of the new relationship.