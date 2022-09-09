Kanye West Announces He’s ‘Releasing All Grudges’ Following Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

Kanye West, took to Instagram on Friday, September 9, to neutralize his past volatile posts, and pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at the same time. The “Gold Digger” rapper, 45, shared an uncaptioned text post reading, “Life is precious. Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light.” The next slide featured a black and white portrait of the late Monarch in her younger years, while the third was a color close up of her. The post has since been deleted.

Kanye appeared to have been inspired by the Thursday, September 8 death of the beloved Queen at the age of 96. But a recent (September 1) Instagram rampage put ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41, on blast about their children’s schooling. He also called out Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, and Scott Disick, in a bizarre “sperm donor” rant the same day, and castigated Kris Jenner for supporting daughters Kylie Jenner, 25, and Kim in previously posing for Playboy in the past.

A seemingly never-ending string of trolling posts targeting Kim’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, have amped up the drama, as well. Kanye later walked back some of the September 1 comments, touting his “co-parenting skills” in a post showing his alleged compromising skills on September 2, followed by a Wednesday, September 7 post showing a pic of him with kids North, 9, Psalm, 3, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 6.

“Some things are bigger than money,” he captioned the pic, in which he was seen embracing his kids with Kim. “My kids have no idea what daddy has gone through this past few days alone to secure the brand that will one day be handed down to them God Willing. These future leaders will never back down be stolen from and forced to compromise who they are for the check.”

Back in July, when Pete was away for work, the duo still seemed to be coparenting well, according to a source close to the SKIMS maven. “Kim and Kanye are amicably co-parenting now and it has everything to do with Pete being away in Australia,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kanye is currently living at his house in Malibu and has been spending a ton of time with the kids.”