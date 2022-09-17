Kanye West & Candice Swanepoel Are ‘Dating’: ‘The Relationship Is New’

Kanye West, 45, and Candice Swanepoel, 33, are reportedly Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The rapper and model are now “dating” and enjoying time together, according to a source who spoke to ET. “Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new,” the source said. “They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They’ve connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice.”

Kanye seemed to hint he was hanging out with Candice when he took to Instagram on Thursday to share a story that showed the two of them standing together behind blurred-out glass. He was wearing a hoodie and leather jacket, in the photo, as she showed off a black top under a silver coat and hot pink pants. She also took to her own social media to share a photo of herself wearing the same outfit as she posed alongside fellow model Amelia Hamlin.

Kanye and Candice’s reported new romance comes just a few days after they were filmed flirting at NYFW before reportedly getting into an SUV together to head back to his hotel. The two have also been working together. She’s been featured in his new YZY SHDZ campaign, and a week ago, he shared the first campaign photos, which showed her rocking his silver YZY sunglasses and a bald head. She was also topless in one of the pics, and had her arms wrapped around her own chest.

Candice spoke about the campaign, in an interview with Vogue. “The vision for the shoot was so clear but also allowed for me to contribute my perspective on it,” she told the outlet. “Moreover, it was exciting being a part of something I knew would instantly become iconic.”

Before she posed for Kanye’s collection, she was featured in a campaign for his ex Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS shapewear line. Back in Apr., she shared a photo of herself posing with Kim as well as other beauties, including Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, and Alessandra Ambrosio. They were all showing off SKIMS pieces in nude and brown and looked both sexy and confident. “The posse you never knew you needed…💕,” she wrote in the caption.