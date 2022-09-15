Kanye West Caught Flirting With Model Candice Swanepoel, 33, At NYFW Event

Kanye West got his flirt on at New York Fashion Week this year. The rapper cozied up to Candice Swanepoel, 33, at a Sept. 13 event for his Yeezy Gap sunglasses, footage from TMZ shows. Candice is a South African supermodel who recently supported Kanye by starring in a photoshoot campaign for his Yeezy-Gap line. It appears that Ye has taken a liking to the gorgeous blonde bombshell.

At the Yeezy event, Kanye and Candice were reportedly seen laughing and taking photos together. The pair even allegedly snapped a pic with Chris Rock! Afterwards, Ye and Candice reportedly got into an SUV and went back to his hotel in the Big Apple. Interestingly, Kanye announced that he’s terminating the Yeezy-Gap partnership two days later. Kanye’s lawyer Nicholas Gravante told CNBC that Gap “failed to meet its obligations” in the company’s agreement with Yeezy.

It’s unclear if Kanye and Candice are dating, but it sure appears that they’ve gotten close from her involvement in his Yeezy-Gap line. She showcased a pair of silver shades from the collaboration in photos shot by Nick Knight on Sept. 13. Candice was fully nude and looked drop dead gorgeous in the images which were published to Instagram on the Yeezy-Gap account.

Also, it’s worth nothing that Candice actually posed for Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS collection in April. Candice plus Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, and Alessandra Ambrosio modeled the “Fits Everybody” campaign on behalf of Kim’s business. The gorgeous models were joined by The Kardashians star for a few photos, where they rocked bras and panties.

Kanye was most recently linked to model Chaney Jones, 25. After fanning the flames of romance rumors with Chaney for four months, Kanye was said to have called it quits in June. However, Chaney denied she split with the father of four. Even though Chaney wished Kanye a happy birthday on June 8, the pair have not been seen together in public for months. All this came after Kanye was hanging out with actress Julia Fox for a hot second at the beginning of 2022.