Kanye West Apologizes To Kim Kardashian In Teaser For New ‘GMA’ Interview: Watch

Kanye West apologized to his ex wife Kim Kardashian in a revealing new teaser for his upcoming 'GMA' interview!

By:
September 21, 2022 10:02PM EDT
Kanye West
View gallery
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye WestVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make a statement heading to NBC Studios for her SNL debut. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5264719 091021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go to dinner together at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: ABC

Kanye West knows he could have done better. The rapper and fashion mogul, 45, apologized to ex wife Kim Kardashian, 41, in a brief teaser for his interview airing tomorrow (Thursday, September 22) on Good Morning America. “This is the mother of my children,” he said in the teaser. “And I apologize for any stress that I have caused.” Kanye put his hand on his chest as he spoke in a gesture of sincerity. Journalist Linsey Davis also asked him, “what is Ye like as a dad?” as he laughed in the short, 26 second clip. In another clip, Linsey boldly approached the topic of social media with the controversial musician. “Social media, do you feel, is that more hurtful, or beneficial to you?” she asked.

“Oh that’s one of my favorite questions this interview,” Kanye quipped. “I mean, we can use a car to rush somebody to the hospital, or we could use a car and accidentally hit somebody while we’re rushing somebody to the hospital. So it’s all in how we use it.” Kanye has frequently used Instagram as a forum for airing his personal grievances against everything from the Gap to his famous former in laws to Kim and even her ex boyfriend, Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, 28.

Kanye West
Kanye West appears in a ‘GMA’ interview teaser. (ABC)

Indeed, Kanye, who shares children North, 9, Psalm, 3, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 6, with the reality TV icon and SKIMS founder, seems to have attempted to turn over a new leaf in recent weeks. Following a lengthy Instagram rampage on September 1, which included calling Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, and Scott Disick “fellow sperm donors,” he announced he was “releasing all grudges” amid Queen Elizabeth II‘s death.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian (ABACA/Shutterstock)

“Life is precious. Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light,” he captioned the September 9 post, just a day after the beloved Monarch’s passing. Several slides in the since-deleted post showed portraits of the Queen. At the time of this publication, his Instagram account has no published posts.

More From Our Partners

ad