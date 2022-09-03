Kanye West Says He Had A ‘Good Meeting’ With Kim Kardashian About Kids Schools

Kanye West, 45, says that he was able to talk to ex Kim Kardashian, 41, about the where their kids should attend school. “Hi guys I’m baaaaack Sorry to take so long to post,” the Yeezy rapper began in an Instagram post on Saturday, Sept. 3. “Just had a good meeting with Kim about the schools,” he then added, captioning an image of Kid Cudi, who is a former friend of his.

The latest update comes after back-to-back rants about where the former couple’s four kids North, 9, Psalm, 3, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 6, are attending school. Kanye revealed on Sept. 1 that he’s not happy with the current Los Angeles area private school that North and Saint are apparently enrolled, and would prefer them to be at his newly opened Donda Academy in Simi Valley. The school officially opened in early 2022 and is named for his late mother Donda West, who was a university professor.

“My kids going to Donda,” Kanye wrote on Sept. 1. “Charlemagne the God and Kris [Jenner] Get Your motherf***ing popcorn,” he then said with multiple follow-up posts over a two-hour span. “I’m the kids father,” he also declared, also sharing an alleged text message exchange with Kim. “we need to talk in person. You don’t have say so of where the kids go to school Why you get say say [sic] Cuz you half white?” he apparently said to her, replying to another alleged message sent by Kris via Kim asking him to stop.

“It’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school I’m not the crazy one here It’s up. I won’t stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes,” he wrote in another.

Admissions for Donda Academy’s 2022-2023 year closed on June 10, per the website, which also details the institutions sports and arts programs. “Our project-based learning model allows students to guide instruction based on their interests and skills. We promote ideation, prototyping, and real-world implementation,” the site reads. “Donda students grow in their faith and community through daily all-school worship and celebration at Sunday Service.”

Kim is “legally single” from her marriage to Kanye as of Dec. 2021, a move that she motioned for 10 months after filing for divorce in Feb. 2021. The two initially wed in 2014 after the birth of their first child North, but called it quits after seven years of marriage and Ye’s controversial presidential run.