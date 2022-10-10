Kanye West Slammed By Sarah Silverman & More Stars For Anti-Semitic Tweets

The rapper took aim at the Jewish community in a now-deleted tweet. Stars were quick to react to the post, which lead to Ye's Twitter being deactivated.

By:
October 10, 2022 10:23AM EDT
Kanye West, Sarah Silverman
Singer Kanye West takes the microphone from singer Taylor Swift as she accepts the "Best Female Video" award during the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Swift may have ended her feud with Katy Perry but the one with Kanye West seems simply not to want to die. New leaked video clip of the entire four-year-old phone call between the rapper and pop superstar about his controversial song "Famous" have been posted online and further complicate the picture of what happened Kanye West Taylor Swift, New York, United States - 13 Sep 2009
GigI Hadid Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, New York Fashion Week, USA - 09 Sep 2021
Hailey Bieber Saint Laurent show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 25 Feb 2020 Wearing Saint Laurent
Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Rob Latour/Shutterstock

After a week of controversy which kicked off with his “White Lives Matter” designs at Paris Fashion Week, Kanye West continued to incite outrage with an antisemitic tweet on Saturday. His remarks were met with backlash from stars like Sarah Silverman, and Jamie Lee Curtis, in addition to organizations like the Anti-Defamation League.

Sarah Silverman called Kanye West out for an anti-semitic tweet shared on Saturday. (Stephen Lovekin/Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

His original tweet warned that he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE.” Ye struck a conspiratorial tone, adding, “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” The threatening tweet resulted in his account being locked for violating Twitter’s policies, according to a Twitter spokesperson who spoke to the media.

The Anti-Defamation League responded to the Yeezus rapper’s use of “anti-semitic tropes,” tweeting, “Power. Disloyalty. Greed. Deicide. Blood. Denial. Anti-Zionism. All of these are antisemitic tropes. Many of these myths have influenced @KanyeWest’s comments recently, and it’s dangerous.”

Prominent Jewish celebrities also used their platforms to call out Kanye’s hate. Sarah Silverman asked for solidarity, tweeting, “Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud.”

Jamie Lee Curtis plead to Kanye for empathy, trying to explain how words incite real violence. “The holiest day in Judaism was last week,” the Knives Out star tweeted. “Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. You are a father. Please stop.”

Comedian Michael Rappaport posted a video, where he called out “kooky” Kanye, and kicked himself for supporting the rapper in the past. He compared Ye’s words to Marjorie Taylor Green and the Charlottesville protestors, while reminding him that anti-semitism will never be “fashionable” or “appropriate.”

Kanye’s bigoted remarks started before his tweets. Instagram deleted a post he shared of text messages between himself and Diddy. In it, he claimed he would “show the Jews that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

When the post was taken down, Kanye took his grievances to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg directly. He posted a photo of the pair and said, “Look at this Mark How you gone kick me off Instagram.”

