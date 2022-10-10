Kanye West Slammed By Sarah Silverman & More Stars For Anti-Semitic Tweets

After a week of controversy which kicked off with his “White Lives Matter” designs at Paris Fashion Week, Kanye West continued to incite outrage with an antisemitic tweet on Saturday. His remarks were met with backlash from stars like Sarah Silverman, and Jamie Lee Curtis, in addition to organizations like the Anti-Defamation League.

His original tweet warned that he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE.” Ye struck a conspiratorial tone, adding, “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” The threatening tweet resulted in his account being locked for violating Twitter’s policies, according to a Twitter spokesperson who spoke to the media.

The Anti-Defamation League responded to the Yeezus rapper’s use of “anti-semitic tropes,” tweeting, “Power. Disloyalty. Greed. Deicide. Blood. Denial. Anti-Zionism. All of these are antisemitic tropes. Many of these myths have influenced @KanyeWest’s comments recently, and it’s dangerous.”

Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 9, 2022

Prominent Jewish celebrities also used their platforms to call out Kanye’s hate. Sarah Silverman asked for solidarity, tweeting, “Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud.”

Jamie Lee Curtis plead to Kanye for empathy, trying to explain how words incite real violence. “The holiest day in Judaism was last week,” the Knives Out star tweeted. “Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. You are a father. Please stop.”

Comedian Michael Rappaport posted a video, where he called out “kooky” Kanye, and kicked himself for supporting the rapper in the past. He compared Ye’s words to Marjorie Taylor Green and the Charlottesville protestors, while reminding him that anti-semitism will never be “fashionable” or “appropriate.”

Kanye’s bigoted remarks started before his tweets. Instagram deleted a post he shared of text messages between himself and Diddy. In it, he claimed he would “show the Jews that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

When the post was taken down, Kanye took his grievances to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg directly. He posted a photo of the pair and said, “Look at this Mark How you gone kick me off Instagram.”