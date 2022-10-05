Kanye West Reveals Why He Wore A ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt After Blowback From Khloe

Amid blowback from the Black Lives Matter organization, ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, and ex sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West marched forward with his controversial “White Lives Matter” message on Wednesday, October 5. “Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter…” Ye, 45, captioned a pic of the black “White Lives Matter” shirt, posted midafternoon. “THEY DO.” The controversial rapper’s latest statement comes after a firestorm of controversy following his Yeezy Paris Fashion Week debut of the shirts alongside Candace Owens.

Among the many negative reactions were Khloe’s, and while she couched the statement, she didn’t hold back when going after her former family member. She took to Instagram comments to push back as Kanye took to the platform to hit back at comments from Gigi Hadid over his insults to Vogue‘s Gabriella. “I wonder what Gigi and Venus’s perspectives were when I didn’t know where my child was on her birthday,” Ye wrote earlier on October 5. “Gabby told me she disagreed with that (and that’s me putting it in a nice way). She said it was on her group chats. So why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my t-shirt, but Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter.” It should be noted that there is no evidence that Gabriella had an opinion, let alone a sympathetic one, about the birthday feud.