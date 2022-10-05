Kanye West Reveals Why He Wore A ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt After Blowback From Khloe

Amid blowback from the Black Lives Matter organization, ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, and ex sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West marched forward with his controversial “White Lives Matter” message on Wednesday, October 5. “Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter…” Ye, 45, captioned a pic of the black “White Lives Matter” shirt, posted midafternoon. “THEY DO.” The controversial rapper’s latest statement comes after a firestorm of controversy following his Yeezy Paris Fashion Week debut of the shirts alongside Candace Owens.
Among the many negative reactions were Khloe’s, and while she couched the statement, she didn’t hold back when going after her former family member. She took to Instagram comments to push back as Kanye took to the platform to hit back at comments from Gigi Hadid over his insults to Vogue‘s Gabriella. “I wonder what Gigi and Venus’s perspectives were when I didn’t know where my child was on her birthday,” Ye wrote earlier on October 5. “Gabby told me she disagreed with that (and that’s me putting it in a nice way). She said it was on her group chats. So why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my t-shirt, but Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter.” It should be noted that there is no evidence that Gabriella had an opinion, let alone a sympathetic one, about the birthday feud.
“Ye, I love you,” Khloe reacted. “I don’t want to do this on social media, but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect. Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it.” For her part, a source told HollywoodLife that Kim is “disgusted” by Kanye’s recent antics.
“Kim is not surprised by Kanye decision to wear that on his shirt and thinks that he is, once again, trying to get attention,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY for an October 3 report. “She knows that he loves to start controversy and she is not even feeding into this. Sure, she thinks that he is making a horrible choice and that the message is very offensive to so many.” The source added that the SKIMS founder was “utterly disgusted” and “confused” by the decision to wear the shirt alongside the controversial conservative influencer.