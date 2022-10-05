Black Lives Matter Reacts To Kanye West ‘White Lives Matter’ Stunt: ‘Never An Appropriate Time’

The non-profit organization said that the rapper clearly 'lacks vision from his vantage point' in a series of tweets, calling out his controversial shirt.

By:
October 5, 2022 10:54AM EDT
kanye west
View gallery
Doja Cat Givenchy show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2023, Paris Fashion Week, France - 02 Oct 2022
Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France. PFW - Louis Vuitton Arrivals, Paris, France - 04 Oct 2022 Wearing Louis Vuitton
Celebrities arrive to Beyonce's Paris Fashion Week closing party at the Palais de Tokio in Paris, France. In attendance were Lori Harvey, Tyler the Creator, Burna Boy, Chiara Ferragni, Amina Muaddi, Jaden Smith, Victor Cruz, Cindy Bruna, Imaan Hammam, Doja Cat, Fai Khadra, Rick Owens and Naomi Campbell. Pictured: Lori Harvey Ref: SPL5491175 051022 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Jana Call me J/ABACA/Shutterstock

The Black Lives Matter organization called out Kanye West for wearing a sweatshirt that had the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during a fashion show in Paris on Monday, October 3. In a lengthy thread, the non-profit explained exactly why the “Runaway” rapper’s use of the phrase was problematic on Wednesday, October 5. “The repercussions are dangerous, destructive, and irresponsible,” they wrote.

Kanye debuted the “White Lives Matter” sweatshirt at a surprise Yeezy show as part of Paris Fashion Week. He posed alongside conservative commentator Candace Owens for photos, and also had models wearing designs that had the phrase printed on them. Since the controversial stunt, he’s faced much backlash for using the phrase, but he’s doubled down, saying that Black Lives Matter was a “scam” on his social media.

In their response, Black Lives Matter explained why the movement, which fights to “dismantle this system that causes institutional harm,” is much more important than simply the phrase, citing white supremacists and police brutality. “There’s never an appropriate time to attack Black people, Black Lives Matter means more than words printed on a T-shirt,” they wrote. “It’s a rallying cry across the Diaspora for injustices in our communities and a reminder that across the country Black people continue to be murdered, mistreated, beaten, and broken down by a deeply rooted white supremacist agenda.”

After reiterating the movement’s efforts, the organization called out Kanye and the sweatshirt specifically. “Twisting and convoluting this pillar by changing it to ‘White Lives Matter,’ disregards our ancestors and the freedom fighters before us. The repercussions are dangerous, destructive, and irresponsible. Based on this decision, it is clear that Kanye lacks vision from his vantage point,” they tweeted. “Kanye is playing into very harmful territory not only for himself but for all of us.”

Kanye is seen leaving the show in the controversial shirt. (Pichichipixx / SplashNews)

The organization explained how they felt that Kanye lacked vision. “Not only is he forgetting the marginalization of our people who on a day-to-day basis cannot check in and check out of the reality of experiences deeply rooted in racism, but his entitled actions are also charged with an absence to those who have had their lives stolen due to the very same system he is championing,” they wrote. Despite calling out Kanye’s stunt, Black Lives Matter also said that they didn’t want to turn their back on Kanye, but rather “educate and reinstall the momentum” following the incident.

Black Lives Matter hasn’t been the only group to call out the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper. Jaden Smith appeared to reference the fashion show in a pair of tweets, where he said he walked out. “I don’t care who’s it is. If I don’t feel the message, I’m out,” he wrote. Gigi Hadid also commented on one of Kanye’s posts, after he called out Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, and she called him “a bully and a joke.”

More From Our Partners

ad