Gigi Hadid Slams Kanye West After His ‘White Lives Matter’ Stunt: ‘You’re A Bully & A Joke’

Gigi Hadid wasn’t afraid to stand up to Kanye West after the rapper took to his Instagram to publicly attack Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for criticizing his Paris fashion show, where he wore a shirt that said “White Lives Matter.” Gigi, 27, wasn’t having any of it, and called out Kanye, 45, for going after the editor. “You’re a bully and a joke,” she wrote on Tuesday, October 4.

Kanye shared a series of photos of Gabriella to his Instagram, and he insulted her fashion sense. While many people came to the editor’s defense, Gigi went right after the Donda rapper. “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea,” she wrote. “If there’s actually a point to any of your s**t she might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion?”

Gigi also showed support for Gabriella on her Instagram Story. She shared one of the editor’s recent posts and praised her. “One of the most important voices in our industry,” the model wrote. “Could school that disgraceful man in more ways than he knows.”

She also shared a post by Vogue Runway writer José Criales-Unzueta, who called out Ye for bullying Gabriella. “If you can’t take it, don’t dish it. If you can’t take criticism, especially the smart, nuanced and kind criticism that GKJ provided yesterday’s show, then don’t put work out for public consumption. This is immature bully behavior,” he wrote. “It’s not smart. It’s not interesting. It’s not nuanced. It’s dangerous.”

Gabriella had shared videos and her thoughts on Kanye displaying the “White Lives Matter” shirt on her Instagram Story. Besides referring to the outfit as “irresonsible and dangerous,” she also said that it was art-less. “I do think if you asked Kanye, he’d say there was art, and revolution, and all of the things in that t-shirt. There isn’t,” she wrote.

After the fashion show and displaying the “White Lives Matter” shirt (alongside controversial right-wing commentator Candace Owens), Kanye had criticized Gabriella’s boots and shared a photo of her and wrote that she was “not a fashion person” on Instagram.

Gigi isn’t the only person upset with Kanye over the controversial shirt. A source close to Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she “lost it” after seeing the photo of him with Candace, but she was also “not surprised” by the controversial shirt and “thinks that he is, once again, trying to get attention.”

The insider explained that seeing him with Candace was much more upsetting to Kim, after the right-wing commentator said insulting things about her and her family on her podcast. “Kanye knows that Candace just got done calling the mother of his children a prostitute and the grandmother of his children a pimp to the world, so she is extremely bothered by the fact that he would do anything with her and she finds it very disrespectful to her and her family,” they revealed.