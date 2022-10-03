Kim Kardashian ‘Utterly Disgusted’ By Kanye West & Candace Owens’ ‘White Lives Matter’ Photo

Kanye West shocked fans when he wore a shirt with the words “White Lives Matter” to his Yeezy Season 9 event at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, Oct. 3. But it wasn’t the statement, which many deemed as “racist”, that upset his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41, the most. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the SKIMS founder and reality star billionaire “lost it” when she saw a photo of Kanye posing alongside another famous face also wearing the controversial shirt — right-wing host of the Daily Wire podcast, Candace Owens, 33.

“Kim is not surprised by Kanye decision to wear that on his shirt and thinks that he is, once again, trying to get attention,” the source told us. “She knows that he loves to start controversy and she is not even feeding into this. Sure, she thinks that he is making a horrible choice and that the message is very offensive to so many.”

#ParisFashionWeek il famoso rapper americano #KanyeWest alla sua sfilata, indossa una felpa con la scritta "White Lives Matter" pic.twitter.com/wWIl8JFbNR — Alessandro 7 (@AlessandroCere7) October 3, 2022

As fans know, Kanye, 44, was a huge supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement. Aside from marching in protests, in June 2020, Kanye also donated $2 million to support the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, whose tragic deaths fueled the fire for the BLM movement. “Kim knows how much support Kanye gave to the Black Lives Matter movement,” the source said, adding that, because of Kanye’s support, she was “utterly confused” by his choice to wear such a shirt.

According to the source, however, there was no confusion when Kim saw that Candace — who hosts her own podcast for the subscription-based Daily Wire website — shared a photo alongside Kanye at this event, also wearing a matching ‘White Lives Matter’ sweatshirt. In fact, the source told HollywoodLife that Kim was “utterly disgusted” after seeing this photo go viral when Candace shared it on her Instagram. So, why was Kim so bothered by Candace twinning with her ex, Ye?

On Sept. 13, Candace blasted Kim and her momager, Kris Jenner, 66, on her podcast after Kim’s ex, Ray J, 41, claimed that Kim and Kris were in on the sex tape that helped to launch her career. In a video, which has been shared by Candace on her YouTube channel that promotes her controversial podcast, she called Kim a “prostitute” and said that Kris was “a pimp.”

“A mother sat down and decided to sell her daughter’s body for fame and money and she was successful. Let’s sell this tape, this is the best one, you look the best in this tape, this will make you the most famous,” Candace said on her podcast just weeks before taking the photo with Kanye in Paris. “Not only is that disgusting, but then her plan worked. Kim Kardashian is a billionaire today, and she is, by the way, still selling sex. . I now hold the opinion that Kim Kardashian is a prostitute. And I’m not going to edit this opinion: Kim Kardashian is a prostitute; her mother is a pimp — worse than a prostitute,” Candace told her viewers.

Apparently, Candace’s hateful words struck a chord with Kim. “When she saw Candace’s post with a photo collaborating with Kanye, Kim lost it,” the insider said, adding that Kanye was well aware of Candace’s insult. “Kanye knows that Candace just got done calling the mother of his children a prostitute and the grandmother of his children a pimp to the world, so she is extremely bothered by the fact that he would do anything with her and she finds it very disrespectful to her and her family,” the source revealed.