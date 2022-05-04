Ray J Claims Kim Helped Orchestrate Sex Tape Leak & Alleges She’s Been Hiding More Tapes

Ray J is taking things all the way back to 2007 in a bombshell new interview with DailyMail. In the lengthy conversation, Ray J opens up about his history with Kim Kardashian, including, of course, their infamous sex tape. After years of being accused of leaking the tape, Ray J is now insisting that the 2007 tape was released after a plot orchestrated by himself, Kim and Kris Jenner. “I’ve never leaked anything,” he said. “I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

Ray J confirmed that releasing the sex tape was his idea, but said that Kim and Kris “embraced” it when he approached them about it. He claims that Kris was the one who organized a deal with Vivid Entertainment to publicly release the tape. Ray J also claims that the contract he and Kim signed was for the release of THREE different tapes, although only one ever came out.

In 2021, Ray J’s manager publicly claimed that there was a second sex tape out there. Kim’s reaction to being threatened with the release of a second tape was documented on The Kardashians in April. However, now Ray J says that it’s actually KIM who possesses the alleged second tape…not him. “She kept them all,” he insisted. “I never had a tape in my possession in our whole relationship. I never had a single one at my house — she had them at her house. She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoe box under her bed.”

On The Kardashians, Kanye West met up with Ray J to retrieve a laptop with the footage that he had in his possession. In the end, to Kim’s relief, it turned out to just be non-sexual clips from her relationship with Ray J, not a second sex tape. However, Ray J says that the laptop actually contained proof that he and Kim had spoken about the sex tape ordeal in the years since they split. “Kanye could see we were talking consistently in 07, 08 and 09 through her sending me texts and videos and stuff,” Ray J claimed. “When I put on the comments that all of this is a lie, I didn’t mean Kanye coming to meet with me about some second sex tape. I mean ALL of this is a lie. From the beginning of us putting the sex tape out, this has been the biggest lie in the history of entertainment.”

He continued to back up his claim that there are more sex tapes in Kim’s possession, adding, “They’re not letting the world know that there’s a bunch of sex tapes that we made but they’re not going anywhere because she has them all.”

Ray J also shared alleged DMs between himself and Kim. He said he contacted her to ask her to stop blaming him for the sex tape leak after the drama aired on The Kardashians. He also took issue with a comment Kim made on the show, where she joked that the only possible second sex tape out there could’ve been if Ray J penetrated her with a dildo. “If you’re upset about the dildo comment, it was clearly a sarcastic joke and I was laughing when I said it,” Kim allegedly wrote. “My burn them to the ground comment was a generalization to anyone threatening to hold this over my head 20 years later.”

Kim’s rep did not comment when HollywoodLife reached out about this story. Ray J said that he decided to finally come forward with his side of the story because of his kids. “Now that I’m a father, it kills my soul to think my daughter would have to go through life thinking her dad was something that he wasn’t,” he said. “I just want my daughter and my son to appreciate what I’ve done here on Earth and know that their dad doesn’t go for exploiting women, disrespecting women and leaking footage of someone who didn’t give permission.”