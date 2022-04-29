Ray J Claims Kim Kardashian’s Story About Kanye Retrieving Sex Tape For Her Is A ‘Lie’

Ray J was referenced on the April 28 episode of The Kardashians, and he doesn’t seem too happy about it. When the singer saw a clip from the episode on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram page, he took to the comments section to write, “All of this is a lie smh. Can’t let them do this anymore. So untrue.” The clip in question featured Kim Kardashian crying as she told her family and friends that Kanye West had met up with Ray J in Los Angeles to retrieve a hard drive with old footage that featured Kim and Ray J together.

Earlier this season on the show, Kim faced threats that a second sex tape featuring herself and her ex, Ray J, was going to surface (the first tape came out in 2007). Although she didn’t believe a second sex tape existed, she wanted to do whatever it took to protect her four children from the situation. Once Kanye came back with the computer and hard drive, Kim watched the footage, confirming that there was no second sex tape. Instead, it was just video of her and Ray J on vacation, at restaurants, etc.

In his Instagram comment, Ray J did not specify exactly what parts of The Kardashians episode were not true. However, he previously seemed to back Kim’s insistence that a second sex tape did not exist. In September 2021, Ray J’s manager was the first person to start buzz that there was “more graphic footage” of Kim and Ray J out there, and at the time, Ray J took to social media to respond to the allegations.

View Related Gallery Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Hottest Moments: Photos Of The Couple Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020 Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make a statement heading to NBC Studios for her SNL debut. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5264719 091021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

“This ain’t cool,” he wrote. “I been staying off the raydar — just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I’m receiving. How can I show growth and maturity if this kinda stuff keeps happening? I’m a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out — smh.”