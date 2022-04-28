‘The Kardashians’: Kim Sobs After Kanye Meets Up With Ray J To Get Sex Tape Back

Kim Kardashian’s alleged second sex tape drama was front and center once again on the April 28 episode of The Kardashians. Earlier this season, Kim faced threats that a second sex tape featuring her and ex, Ray J, was going to be leaked. On the very same day of her Saturday Night Live debut, her ex, Kanye West, put all the drama to rest, though. Kim met up with her mom, Kris Jenner, sister, Khloe Kardashian, and some other members of her inner circle to share what happened.

When Kris got to Kim’s hotel room, she came face-to-face with Kanye, who was in town to support Kim on SNL. “Did you just get here? I thought you were already here in New York?” Kris asked Kanye. Kanye explained that he flew to Los Angeles and came back because he had to “get something for Kim.” Kris was impressed that Kanye would fly across the country just to do Kim a favor, and he told her that Kim would explain it all.

Through tears, Kim opened up the suitcase that Kanye brought back from L.A. for her. It had a computer and hard drive in it. “Kanye flew home last night and he came back this morning, and I want to show you guys what he brought me,” she said. “He got me all of the sex tape back. And he flew home and he got the computer, and it was on the hard drive. He met up with Ray J at the airport and got it all back for me.”

View Related Gallery Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Hottest Moments: Photos Of The Couple Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020 Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make a statement heading to NBC Studios for her SNL debut. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5264719 091021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Kim was sobbing by the time she finished explaining the situation. In a confessional, she added, “I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids. I want to shield them from this as much as I can and if I have the power or Kanye has the power to, that is just the most important thing to me. I’m just so emotional because of it. It just means a lot to me.” She also revealed that she watched the footage Ray J gave her and confirmed that there was NOT a second sex tape. “It was just footage of us at a restaurant, at a nightclub — nothing sexual, nothing weird,” she shared. “So now I can take a deep breath and not worry about this right before SNL, right before the Bar and everything.”

Everyone was so grateful to Kanye for making this big gesture. “Thank you for Kanye and the unbelievable way he does things and the ability to get something done,” Kris gushed. “And probably a big fat huge check!” Kanye confirmed that no payment was exchanged for the footage, though. “Oh, definitely not no check!” he said. “We’re not getting extorted ever again.”

At the beginning of 2022, Kanye confirmed that he had gotten the sex tape back for Kim. After he made the statement, though, Kim’s rep clarified that there was no actual “sex tape” as part of the footage Kanye retrieved. “After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico, and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,” her rep explained. “Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”