Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Sweatshirt During Yeezy Paris Fashion Week Show

The 'Runaway' rapper was seen with the controversial statement on the back of a shirt during the event to show off his latest Yeezy collection.

By:
October 3, 2022 2:05PM EDT
Kanye West'Jimmy Kimmel Live' TV show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Aug 2018
Kanye West Strikes A Defiant Pose As he Steps Out In Los Angeles Amid Bitter Custody Dispute. The rap megastar looked somber amid his personal woes as he was spotted outside his hotel on Monday evening. The late night outing comes amid his bitter ongoing custody dispute with ex Kim Kardashian, and his flurry of social media attacks against her new beau Pete Davidson. Ye has insisted he's standing up for his rights as a good father committed to protecting his family. Pictured: YE,Kanye West Ref: SPL5296460 150322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Miami Beach, FL - Kanye West leaves the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami Beach.Pictured: Kanye WestBACKGRID USA 2 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Pichichipixx / SplashNews

Kanye West was seen wearing a black shirt with “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during a surprise Paris Fashion Week show for his Yeezy collection on Monday, October 3. The statement could be seen clearly as the rapper showed off the collection in the new photos. Models also wore outfits with the controversial statement printed on the back of them as part of the show.

Kanye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt could be seen as he left the event. (Pichichipixx / SplashNews)

Aside from the controversial shirt, Kanye, 45, also reportedly gave a speech where he spoke about his September falling out with major fashion brands like Gap and Adidas, and he also spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s 2016 robbery in Paris, according to Page Six. “I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader,” he said. “You can’t manage me.”

Right-wing commentator Candace Owens also attended the event, and she posted photos of herself and Kanye in matching shirts, except hers was white. She tweeted out a photo of herself and the rapper with the “White Lives Matter” phrase on display.

The front side of the shirt appeared to have a photo of Pope Jon Paul II on it. Aside from the controversial shirt, Kanye also wore black pants and matching sandals, with diamonds decorating the top of them. He also sported a black baseball cap that appeared to have the year “2023” printed on the bill.

A number of fans took to Twitter to express their disapproval and disgust at Kanye wearing the controversial shirt. “Why is Kanye West wearing a White Lives Matter shirt? To get attention for his fashion show,” one fan wrote. Suit Up News host Exavier Pope similarly called out Kanye for the shirt. “There’s no way to spin that shirt positively, even if it’s parody. It’s begging for attention,” he wrote. Another tweeted that it was unsurprising given Kanye’s support for former President Donald Trump. “You lot are shocked at Kanye wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt like the man didn’t support Trump,” they wrote.

Kanye is greeted by fans after the event. (Pichichipixx / SplashNews)

While the sweatshirt is extremely controversial, Kanye took part in Black Lives Matter protests in June 2020, when the marches were held across the nation following the murder of George Floyd. He was seen at one of the protests in Chicago, and he also donated $2 million to help the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. 

Kanye has been no stranger to making questionable political statements, including his run for president in 2020. The My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper has said that he would “absolutely” run for president again in a September interview with Good Morning America. “That time wasn’t in God’s time,” he said while reflecting on his failed campaign two years ago.

Kanye debuted the sweatshirt at his Fashion Week event. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Besides the fashion show, Kanye has been seen out and about in Paris for different events, like the Burberry Show, surrounding Fashion Week. He was also spotted going out to dinner with his four children during his stay in the City of Light.

