Kanye West Admits He’ll ‘Absolutely’ Run For President Again ‘In God’s Time’: Watch

Kanye West, 45, confirmed on September 22 that he wants to run for president again. “Yes. Absolutely,” Ye told ABC News‘ Linsey Davis, who asked the rapper if he still has “future political aspirations.” Kanye, who ran for president in 2020 after supporting former President Donald Trump, didn’t specify when he’d enter politics again. “That time wasn’t in God’s time,” he said.

For years, Kanye teased running for president and initially declared his 2020 run at the 2015 MTV VMAs. He decided to actually make a go of it in a July 4, 2020 announcement. But by that point he’d missed the cut-off deadlines to appear on the ballot in numerous states, and most primaries had already come and gone. He also didn’t set up a typical campaign with a staff, agenda platform, or anything else that candidates truly invested in wanting to become president do. Kanye himself wasn’t even a registered voter until July 9, 2020.

Ye just had a vague slogan that read #2020VISION. At Kanye’s only campaign rally in July 2020 in North Charleston, South Carolina, he broke down on stage and went off in a tangent about how he wanted to abort his first child, daughter North West, 9, with then-wife Kim Kardashian, 41, and that it would be okay for Kim to divorce him after he made the revelation. Kim did just that in February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage and four children together.

Following the 2020 election, where Joe Biden, 79, defeated Donald Trump, 76, HollywoodLife learned from a source close to Kanye that the Grammy Award winner plans to run for president again.

“Kanye will be involved in the election in 2024, he wants to be all over it,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “He is taking it seriously even if others think it is a joke. It is his next dream to become a reality. He is going full force into all of that and will be figuring it out the next few years.”