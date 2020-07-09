Kanye West Registers To Vote In Wyoming After Tweeting He’s Running For President: ‘It’s Easy

If you want to run for president, it helps to at least be a registered voter. Kanye West is now among those who can cast a ballot in 2020, and showed how simple the process is in a new video.

Kanye West is taking the 2020 election seriously. Even if he doesn’t end up following through on his declaration to run for president, he can at least still vote on Tues. Nov. 3 for who should hold the office. The 43-year-old is encouraging his fans to register to vote by showing how easy it is, hitting up his local county clerk’s office near his 9,000 acre ranch outside of the tiny town of Cody, Wyoming to register in person. It took less than five minutes, and Yeezy shared a Twitter video about how simple the process is.

“Hey what’s up everybody. Today I’m here at the county clerk’s office and I wanted to show you how I just registered to vote,” the “Jesus Walks” rapper told fans while looking into the camera. Kanye showed his love for his newly adopted home state, wearing a blue hoodie that read “Wyoming,” over the state’s symbol of a cowboy on a bucking bronco that is seen on Wyoming license plates. He then turned to talk down the hall as a slide came up that read, “I thank God and I am so humbled at the opportunity to serve. Vote.”

Kanye is then seen interacting with the Park County Clerk. He explained to the man, “I just want to show everyone how easy it is to vote here.” Ye then went over the brief paperwork, narrating each step. “New voter application. My name, my date of birth, my official Wyoming driver’s license, gender, phone number, address, political affiliation…” he ticked off as the registrar could be heard explaining, “Five minutes you can have that filled out and registered to vote.”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Yeezy didn’t mention his presidential run in the pre-produced voting registration video. His tweet only read, “To vote click below,” with a link to vote.org for fans to register online. But he did include the hashtag #2020VISION that he used in his July 4 Twitter announcement that he’s seeking to become POTUS. He wrote at the time, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

Kanye told Forbes magazine in an interview published on July 8 that he’s in it to win it against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, 73, and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, 77, in his first statements since his announcement tweet. “For the other candidates, I just gracefully suggest y’all bow out. Trump and Biden, bow out now. It’s God’s country, we are doing everything in service to God, nobody but God no more. I am in service of our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, and I put everything I get on the line to serve God,” the devout Christian told the publication. Unfortunately for Ye, it is too late to get on the presidential ballot in most states. But hey, at least he can cast a ballot for himself as a write-in candidate now that he’s a registered voter! If you haven’t registered yet, hit up the link below to make your voice count!