Kanye West ‘Has Not Given Up Hope’ On Getting Back Together With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West, AKA Ye, 45, has been showing love for the KarJenner family on Instagram. He even changed his profile picture to one of his ex’s mom, Kris Jenner. Now, a source close to Ye has EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that he is not giving up on getting back together with Kim Kardashian, 41. “Kanye has not given up hope on getting back together with Kim. Kanye understands that things might not happen now, or anytime soon, but he knows they’ll always be in each other’s lives no matter what,” the insider shared.

But despite wanting to repair their relationship, the source explained that things are not as they once were. “However, it’s just not the same as things used to be. He’s mentioned a few times that the saying ‘you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone’ is so true because he admittedly took Kim for granted at times,” the pal added. They also said that Kanye feels that is usually what happens “when you’re so close to someone” and that it is still “something he greatly regrets.”

Although he has published many controversial posts on his social media, the source insisted that Ye never intended to cause harm. “He never meant to hurt her or cause her any pain, and he would take it all back if he could. His friends have told him that the public attacks need to stop and that’s something he’s definitely working on.”, the friend said before adding, “He will always have love in his heart for Kim and at the end of the day, he just wants her to be happy.”

A source close to the Kardashians recognized that Ye’s positive efforts are noticed by his ex. “Kanye’s attempts to make peace with Kim and Kris have not gone unnoticed. Kanye has certainly said some very harsh and upsetting things, there’s no denying he’s caused them both stress,” the insider told us. However, the source added that both Kim and Ye want to have a good relationship for the sake of their four children. “But they’ve both shown time and again that they can rise above a whole lot if it’s in the best interest of the kids, their happiness and wellbeing come first. So anytime Kanye is sincerely doing positive things, he’ll be met with positivity in return. The hope is that Kanye’s positive attitude will mean he and Kim can finally settle their case,” they concluded.

Kim and the 24-time-Grammy-winner share children: North West, 9, Chicago West, 4, Psalm West, 3, and Saint West, 6. On Sept. 1, Kanye took to Instagram to vent about the alleged dispute about where their kids should attend school. He shared a screenshot of an alleged text message between him and ostensibly Kim. “Can u please stop,” the top message read, while the response, in blue, read, “no, we need to talk in person. You don’t have say so of where the kids go to school Why you get say say [sic] Cuz you half white?” Ye is the founder of his own school called Donda Academy, named after his late mother, Donda West. Since then, the rapper and KUWTK star have not publicly addressed where their kids will continue their schooling. Kim and Kanye’s reps have been contacted for comment.