Kim Kardashian ‘Not Getting Back Together’ With Kanye, ‘Divorce Will Be Finalized Soon’

As news emerged that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have gone their separate ways, so did speculation that Kim and ex-husband Kanye West have reunited. Not so, a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “As seen by today’s hearing they are moving ahead with the divorce which will be finalized soon,” the source told HL on Friday, August 5. “She is not getting back with him.”

The reality TV icon, 41, and Saturday Night Live alum, 28, apparently split earlier “this week” a source close to Kim confirmed to HollywoodLife in separate comments. Kim was granted “single” status by a Los Angeles Court back in March, but legal details of their arrangement haven’t entirely been worked out. Earlier today, news broke that Kanye’s fifth lawyer in the divorce case, Samantha Spector, had been granted her request to be relieved as counsel for Kanye.

Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York City Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kanye West is out in dad mode as we spot the rapper/designer at his daughter North's basketball game in Los Angeles. Kanye holds Chicago by the hand as he walks alongside a nanny during North's game.

“Attorney has shown sufficient reasons why the motion to be relieved as counsel should be granted and why the attorney has brought a motion under Code of Civil Procedure section 284(2) instead of filing a consent under section 284(1),” the official docs obtained by HollywoodLife read. “Attorney is relieved as counsel of record for client.” The action went down at a trial-setting conference in Los Angeles as part of the former power-couple’s divorce.

Kim and Kanye, 45, first met in the early 2000s and have since married (in 2014) and had four children — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. While Kanye initially was open about his attempts to reconcile with Kim, the recent comments put that possibility to rest. In fact, a source close to the SKKN skincare maven told us in July that the former couple are getting along well without Pete, who is reportedly filming a movie in Australia, in the picture.

“Kim and Kanye are amicably co-parenting now and it has everything to do with Pete being away in Australia,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY late in July. “Kanye is currently living at his house in Malibu and has been spending a ton of time with the kids. He has been over to Kim’s house on multiple occasions for dinner with the kids and he feels comfortable coming over to her place because Pete is not there. Kanye told Kim that he wishes Pete would stay in Australia, but he has seemingly come to terms with their relationship because, at the moment, it is not in his face.”