Kanye West’s 5th Divorce Attorney Quits As Rapper ‘Comes To Terms’ With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is out of an attorney, again. The rapper and former husband of Kim Kardashian lost his fifth attorney Samantha Spector, as she asked a judge to release her from the case. The motion was granted on Friday, August 5, per documents obtained by HollywoodLife. This leaves him currently without representation. “Attorney has shown sufficient reasons why the motion to be relieved as counsel should be granted and why the attorney has brought a motion under Code of Civil Procedure section 284(2) instead of filing a consent under section 284(1),” the official docs read. “Attorney is relieved as counsel of record for client.”

The papers also stated that the action is, “effective upon the filing of the proof of service of this signed order upon the client.” High profile attorney Samantha, who has also worked with Amber Heard (per The Sun,) was previously hired after Kanye fired attorney Chris Melcher in March. In a hearing Wednesday, March 2, Kim, 41, was granted a request to be declared legally single. But the divorce actions continue as the two battle out the details of their arrangement with daughters North, 9, Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3. Kim and Kanye were married for six years.

The SKIMS founder is represented in the split by celebrity powerhouse attorney Laura Wasser. The Loyola Law School grad has also headed up a number of extremely high-profile divorce cases, including Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard, Gwen Stefani vs Gavin Rossdale, Jennifer Garner vs Ben Affleck, Ryan Reynolds vs Scarlett Johansson, and Britney Spears vs Kevin Federline.

Kanye, 45, has previously appeared to struggle with Kim’s apparent decision to end the marriage for good, lashing out at Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson via social media and in a rancorous music video. “He’s finally accepted it,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY back in April 2021, indicating that the “Famous” rapper was coming to terms with their split.

A separate source confirmed, also in 2021. “Instead of extending the heartbreak, it is easier to start getting things done for the benefit of the whole family,” the second source told HollywoodLife. “His lawyers are fully aware of the next steps and will be dealing with all that heavy lifting.”