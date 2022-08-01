Amber Heard Rejected $16 Million Divorce Settlement From Johnny Depp Before Court Case

Amber Heard didn’t take a multi-million dollar settlement from her ex-husband Johnny Depp, when the pair split up in 2017. New unsealed court documents show that the actress turned down a huge settlement as the pair split up, according to The Daily Beast. The docs, which were rejected by the judge for the 2022 defamation trial, revealed email exchanges between Amber, 36, and her lawyers discussing the payout.

The court documents revealed that Johnny’s earnings for Pirates of the Caribbean 4 were $33 million, and the outlet theorized that it’s very possible that his salary for the fifth movie was the same or more. Because Pirates 5 was filmed during Johnny, 58, and Amber’s marriage, she would’ve been entitled to half of his earnings for it, but the email exchange in the court documents revealed that Amber turned down the money. An email from her lawyer included in the docs revealed that they said she was “amazingly true to your word, that this is not about the money.”

The findings from the new court documents come shortly after both stars have appealed the verdict of the trial. The Aqua Man star made it clear that she planned to appeal the verdict as soon as the jury was out. Her team officially filed paperwork for an appeal on July 13. The appeal came after efforts for her team to have the ruling deemed a mistrial were rejected. Amber’s team had claimed that a wrong juror was seated, and attempted to have the verdict thrown out. After his ex filed to appeal, Johnny’s lawyers also filed paperwork to appeal the ruling that he had to pay Amber $2 million, as was decided by the jury.

The trial ended in June with the court awarding Johnny $10 million in damages, saying that it had found that Amber had defamed him. The jury did also award Amber $2 million in damages for statements made by his lawyer Adam Waldman.

Since the trial ended, Johnny has been returning to work. After performances with musician Jeff Beck, he did release an album with the guitar legend. He’s also seemed to be getting back into movies, as he was spotted with a new hairstyle for an upcoming role. Meanwhile, Amber is reportedly working on a “tell-all book” about her experiences with Johnny.