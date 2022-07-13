Amber Heard’s Mistrial Motion DeniedIn Johnny Depp Verdict Despite Evidence For Illegitimate Juror

Amber Heard’s efforts to have the verdict against her ex-husband Johnny Depp declared a mistrial have been denied by a Virginia judge on Wednesday, July 13. Judge Penney Azcarate, who oversaw the trial, rejected the Aquaman actress’s motion, despite the fact that her legal presented evidence that one of the jurors was not the person who was supposed to serve on the jury.

Amber’s lawyers had filed for the trial to be thrown out, claiming that one of the jurors was not who they said they were. Her legal team had filed a 43-page document asking for the verdict to be dropped. The actress had alos announced plans to appeal. “Ms. Heard had a right to rely on the basic protection, as prescribed by the Virginia Code, that the jurors in this trial would be individuals who were actually summoned for jury duty,” the filing said. “In this case, it appears that Juror No. 15 was not, in fact, the same individual as listed on the jury panel. Ms. Heard’s due process was therefore compromised. Under these circumstances, a mistrial should be declared, and a new trial ordered.”

The judge rejected the motion in her written response. “The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict. The only evidence before this Court is that this juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the Court’s instructions, and orders. This Court is bound by the competent decision of the jury,” she said, via CBS News.

View Related Gallery Amber Heard: Photos Of The 'Aquaman' Actress Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Amber Heard goes to a business meeting in Downtown LA, and then has lunch afterwards with mystery man. The 'Aquaman' actress went makeup-free and showed some cleavage in a low-cut bohemian dress. Pictured: Amber Heard BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Actor Amber Heard arrives in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse Depp Heard Lawsuit, Fairfax, United States - 21 Apr 2022

Johnny had sued Amber for $50 million for defamation, citing a 2018 op-ed that she wrote for The Washington Post. Amber countersued him for $100 million, pointing to statements that the actor’s lawyer had made about her. The jury found that Amber had defamed her ex-husband and awarded him $10 million, while Johnny was ordered to pay his ex $2 million, after certain statements by Adam Waldman were found to be defamatory. Despite losing the trial, Amber has stood by her testimony.