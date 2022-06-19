Amber Heard Bargain Shops At TJ Maxx Amid $10M Lawsuit Loss to Johnny Depp: Watch

Amber Heard, 36, got some attention on June 16, when she was seen doing some shopping at the popular bargain store, TJ Maxx. The former wife of Johnny Depp, who recently won his defamation trial against her, was joined by her sister Whitney Henriquez during the outing, which was filmed by an onlooker and shared by TMZ. In the clip, Amber wore a white button-down top, jeans, and black loafers, as Whitney wore a tan blazer over a graphic tee and jeans.

The Aquaman star also had her blonde hair up in a high bun and wore minimal makeup. Her younger sister also had her hair pulled up into a high bun and added a red wrap around it. At one point, the latter can be seen happily moving her shopping cart out of a fellow shopper’s way as she says, “Sorry.”

Amber and Whitney’s outing comes just weeks after Amber’s lawyers have publicly stated she can’t pay the $8.3 million awarded to Johnny at the end of the trial, which lasted for a month throughout May. It’s not clear if the actor will or will not try and collect the money from Amber, but her and her team have publicly said they are going to appeal the jury’s decision. She also recently gave an in-depth sit-down interview to Savannah Guthrie for Today, and continues to stand by her testimony that Johnny allegedly physically abused her and revealed she doesn’t blame the jury for their decision.

“I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character, and people feel they know him,” she said. “How could they? After listening to three and a half weeks of testimony about how I was a non-credible person, not to believe a word that came out of my mouth.”

The actress also said she still loves the Edwards Scissorhands star and doesn’t have any “bad feelings” toward him. “I love him. I loved him with all my heart, and I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work, and I couldn’t,” she explained. “I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all. I know that might be hard to understand. It might be really easy to understand if you’ve ever loved someone.”