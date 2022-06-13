Amber Heard Claims She Lost Johnny Depp Trial Because Ex Put ‘Randos’ On The Stand

The 'Aquaman' actress also pointed to the fact that many of the other witnesses that her ex's legal team called were employees on his payroll.

Amber Heard spoke out about how she’s not surprised that the jury ruled in favor of her ex-husband Johnny Depp during their defamation trial in her first interview since the trial with NBC News. The 36-year-old actress also said that many of the people who testified were employees of Johnny, 58. “How could they make a judgment? How could they not come to that conclusion? They had sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of nonstop relentless testimony from paid employees and towards the end of the trial: randos, as I say,” she said.

During the preview of the interview, Amber said that she didn’t hold it against the jurors who ruled against her in the verdict. “I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character, and people feel they know him,” she said. “How could they? After listening to three and a half weeks of testimony about how I was a non-credible person, not to believe a word that came out of my mouth.”

The full interview with Savannah Guthrie will air on Today on Tuesday and Wednesday and during Dateline on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.

The jury awarded Johnny $10 million in the trial against Amber. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock/Craig Hudson/AP/Shutterstock)

Since the trial, Amber has released a few statements expressing how hurt she was by the loss, including her spokesperson saying that she plans to appeal the verdict. After the trial, the actress made a statement saying she was “heartbroken” by the decision. Similar to what she says in the interview, Amber pointed out how her ex’s attorneys successfully convinced the jury to rule in his favor. “I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK,” she said.

After the verdict came in, Johnny released a video on TikTok thanking his fans for their support during the trying time. A spokesperson for Amber shot back at the video in a statement to People. “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward. The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is … be afraid to stand up and speak out,” her spokesperson said.

