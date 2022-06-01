Amber Heard ‘Heartbroken’ After Losing Trial Against Johnny Depp: ‘It Sets Back The Clock’

Amber Heard admitted that she felt much “disappointment” after the jury ruled in favor of her ex-husband Johnny Depp in the defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia on Wednesday, June 1. The 36-year-old actress took to her Twitter to release a statement, saying she was worried about the implications of the verdict. “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband,” she said.

Overall, Amber warned that the verdict could be a “setback” for women suffering from violence. “I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously,” she said.

The Aquaman star concluded by saying that not only did she fear for what the verdict meant for other women, she also said that it was important for freedom of speech. “I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK,” she said. “I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly.”

Johnny was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages, and $5 million in punitive damages, but the judge capped the punitive damages at $350,000. The jury did find that one of Adam Waldman’s statements against Amber was defamatory, and she was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages, but nothing in punitive damages.

Before the verdict was read, a spokesperson for Amber called out Johnny for not being present in court, as he was in the UK, playing shows with Jeff Beck. “Your presence shows where your priorities are. [He] plays guitar in the UK while [she] waits for a verdict in Virginia,” they said in a statement.