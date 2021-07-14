Johnny Depp & Amber Heard: A Complete Timeline Of Their Tumultuous Relationship

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have certainly had their ups and downs. The former couple were married for just two years, but remained locked in a years-long legal saga.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp‘s relationship has been nothing short of tumultuous. Throughout their four years together, the pair went through it all, from the infamous dog smuggling incident to Amber’s shock divorce filing. Of course, since the pair called it quits there have also been allegations of abuse, multiple defamation lawsuits, and countless court appearances for the two actors. Read on for everything you need to know about the former couple, and how it all went so wrong.

Who Is Amber Heard?

Actress Amber Heard is certainly no stranger to the spotlight. While she got her start in Hollywood with small roles on shows like The O.C., and made her film debut in Friday Night Lights, her high-profile relationships have been in the headlines just as much as her career triumphs. The Zombieland and Pineapple Express actress’ tumultuous relationship with Johnny Depp is among her most infamous, however she also dated the likes of Cara Delevingne after coming out as bisexual in 2010.

At GLAAD’s 25th anniversary event in 2010, she said, “I don’t label myself one way or another—I have had successful relationships with men and now a woman. I love who I love; it’s the person that matters.” When asked why she decided to officially come out, Amber said she wanted to use her platform and fame to be a good role model for other young people. “I think when I became aware of my role in the media, I had to ask myself an important question ‘Am I part of the problem?’ And I think that when millions and millions of hard-working, taxpaying Americans are denied their rights and denied their equality you have to ask yourself what are the factors that are an epidemic problem and that’s what this is.”

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Relationship Timeline

Amber and Johnny first met in 2009, on the set of the film The Rum Diary. At the time, Amber was dating painter and photographer Tasya Van Ree, while Johnny was with his ex, French actress Vanessa Paradis. After the Pirates of the Caribbean star confirmed his split from his partner of 14 years, he began dating Amber. The couple got engaged in January 2014, announcing that they, “Couldn’t be happier to be engaged and excited to share the rest of their lives together.” The pair eventually tied the knot on February 3, 2015 in a private ceremony at the Johnny’s Los Angeles mansion.

What began as apparent marital bliss quickly descended into chaos months later when the incident dubbed “Terriergate” occurred. In July 2015, the actress failed to declare the couple’s Yorkies “Pistol” and “Boo” when visiting Johnny on the Australian set of Pirates of the Caribbean 5. That infuriated the nation’s agriculture minister who charged her with two counts of illegally importing the dogs and one count of producing a false document. Many would likely recall the super awkward apology video Amber and Johnny filmed in April 2016, when she pleaded guilty to the latter count after smuggling the pooches in to the country.

After two short years of marriage, the actress filed for divorce, but that was just the beginning of what would become a years-long legal saga. Amber obtained a temporary restraining order against her ex in 2016, after alleging he had been physically and verbally abusive during their relationship. After their divorce was finalized, they issued a joint statement saying, their “relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.” Then, in 2019, Johnny sued Amber for defamation after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 about leaving an abusive relationship.

In the article, which never named Johnny, she wrote, “I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out.” The actor’s suit claimed that his ex-wife “is not a victim of domestic abuse, she is a perpetrator,” and denied that he ever abused her. Instead, the suit said that Amber’s allegations were part of an “elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity” for the actress. The case will go to trial in 2022.

Naturally, the pair headed to court yet again, this time in 2020 after Johnny sued The Sun and its parent company for libel. The British outlet published a story in 2018 that called him a “wife beater” which Johnny vehemently denied. Amber took the stand during the trial, and claimed that her ex would often accuse her of cheating on him with her co-stars. “He accused me of having affairs with each of my co-stars, movie after movie: Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy Bob Thornton, Channing Tatum; even women co-stars like Kelli Garner,” the Aquaman star revealed.

Moving Forward

After the fallout of the 2020 defamation suit against The Sun, Johnny and Amber don’t appear to be on friendly terms, by any means. On the professional front, Johnny was forced to step back from his role as the dark wizard Grindelwald in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts film — which is part of the the Harry Potter universe. In a statement posted to his Instagram on November 6, 2020, four days after the conclusion to his libel case, he wrote, “I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and I have respected and agreed to that request … Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgment of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false.

Meanwhile, in Amber’s life, she announced in July 2021 that she had welcomed a baby girl, named Oonagh Paige Heard. In a sweet pic, Amber held Oonagh tight, as the newborn bub rested on a kitchen counter, surrounded by all sorts of fruits and vegetables. She first revealed that Oonagh had been born on July 1 by surrogate. “She’s the beginning of the rest of my life,” Amber wrote in an IG caption. “I wanted to [have a child] on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

Although the former couple are evidently leading very separate lives, the pair are slated to meet again in court in 2022, when’s Johnny’s defamation case against Amber for her 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post heads to trial.