Johnny Depp’s Security Guard Testifies He Saw Amber Heard ‘Punch’ Star With ‘Closed Fist’

Johnny Depp’s security guard Travis McGivern alleged that he saw Amber Heard punch the actor during a March 2015 incident, as he took the stand on Monday, May 2. The security guard remembered trying to get Johnny out of his apartment during an argument with the Aquaman actress when he saw Amber take a swipe at him. “At that point out of the corner of my eye I saw a fist and an arm come across my right shoulder. And I heard and saw a closed fist contact Mr. Depp in the left side of his face,” he said.

After Travis saw the alleged punch from Amber, he said that Johnny had a look of “shock” on his face, and he tried to get him out of the apartment. “I had let him get hit by a Red Bull can and I let him get punched. My job is to ensure the safety and well-being of my clients and I felt like I hadn’t done that. So it was my time to do my job and get him out of it,” he said.

Before they took Johnny out of the apartment, the security guard said that the actor’s eye was “swollen and red,” and that he had a “little shiner.” Travis said that Johnny was “not pleased,” and he confronted the guard by getting “right in [his] face” after he got hit. “He was wearing glasses, pulled them down, pointed to the left side of his face, and told me, ‘That’s your fault.’ And I agreed,” he said, before saying they left.

Earlier in his testimony, Travis detailed the argument between the two stars. While he couldn’t recall what the fight was about, he said that both Johnny and Amber screamed obscenities at each other, and he also recalled Amber throwing a can of Red Bull at him. He also said that at one point when Amber left, Johnny “rearrange[d] her closet” by throwing racks of clothing and shoes. While he said that both the actors yelled at each other, the security guard said that he didn’t see Johnny “physically respond” to Amber during the argument.

A few different security personnel have testified at the $50 million defamation trial, providing their accounts of Johnny and Amber’s relationship. Johnny’s former security guard Malcolm Connolly spoke on Thursday (April 28) afternoon, when he said that he could hear Amber “screaming” on some occasions. Malcolm was also questioned about whether he saw Johnny urinate in the foyer of their Australian home, and he said that he hadn’t seen it.