Johnny Depp’s Bodyguard Testifies That ‘I Could Hear Amber Screaming’

Johnny Depp’s security guard Malcolm Connolly testified that he could hear many arguments between the 58-year-old actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard during their relationship, as he answered questions in the defamation trial on Thursday April 28. Malcolm said that he could see the 36-year-old actress’s demeanor change very quickly during their relationship. “I could see Amber wanted to wear the pants in the relationship,” he said. “If something wasn’t quite right, Amber could get a bit frosty at the drop of a hat.”

Malcolm said that he could see the way that the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s relationship with Amber changed as it progressed. “So as time went on, you know, I could see them change. I could see Amber change. I could see Johnny getting quieter.”

During his testimony, the security guard mentioned that he occasionally heard arguments. “I could hear at times in certain accommodations with this thing out. I could hear Amber screaming. I could hear shouting and bawling and I could hear it going on,” he said. “Mostly, I could hear Amber screaming.” Despite having heard the arguments, he said that Amber had been “professional” and “polite” to him.

When asked about whether he’d seen either get physical with each other, Malcolm explained that most people wouldn’t engage in physical violence in front of security personnel. “I never seen any slapping, or grabbing, or punching, or hitting,” he said, but he later detailed an incident where he saw Amber throw a lighter at Johnny and another time where he saw a soda can thrown from a mezzanine.

Johnny’s lawyer later asked if he’d ever seen any physical injuries on Amber, and Malcolm said he hadn’t. On the other hand, he revealed that he did see occasional injuries on Johnny. “It would be scratches on his neck. Maybe a fat lip in the corner. Maybe a bruising on the eye socket,” he said. “It was getting more regular. Not every week, but it was definitely happening, yeah.” Although he said that he saw injuries on Johnny, he didn’t speculate on how Johnny got them.

There was also a photo shown of Johnny and Amber on their honeymoon, posing with three people, which Malcolm said he took. He pointed out that there was some swelling under Johnny’s eye in the picture. The security guard described it: “Either he’s walked into a door or a door’s walked into him.”

Malcolm also spoke about Johnny’s drug use. He said that he knew Johnny drank and used marijuana. He also said that he suspected that he used cocaine, but he’d never seen him use it. He did say that he felt that Johnny had a “high tolerance” for substances, alluding to his Pirates of the Caribbean character. “I think Jack Sparrow was more drunk than Johnny Depp,” he said.