Johnny Depp Feeling ‘Hopeful’ He’ll Be ‘Vindicated’ In Amber Heard Defamation Lawsuit

Johnny Depp is confident that he’ll have a positive outcome of the ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Early on in the trial, a source close to the situation revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Johnny, 58, has high hopes for the outcome, and that the $50 million defamation trial against Amber, 36, will come out in his favor, as opposed to how the lawsuit against The Sun in the UK went.

The source said that the Pirates of the Caribbean star has felt better about the way that the trial has been going stateside, and he’s much more confident with the many fans showing up to support the actor outside the courthouse. “Despite everything that went down with the case in London, Johnny is feeling more and more confident as the days in court for this trial have progressed. This time around feels very different since they’re back in the States and Johnny has supporters who weren’t able to be there for him previously,” the source said.

Besides the fans speaking out, the source revealed that people close to Johnny have also been there for him throughout the trial. “Not only supporters outside the courthouse, but his friends and family who have come and sat front row in court, and who have testified on his behalf. It means the world to Johnny and he is feeling hopeful that he will be vindicated once and for all,” they said.

There have been a wide array of witnesses called in the trial. Johnny took the stand on April 19, and he underwent days of questioning from his lawyers and Amber’s attorney. During his testimony, Johnny expressed regret for some of the language he used when discussing his ex-wife, but he stood by past statements that he hadn’t abused her. “There were arguments and things of that nature, but never did myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in anyway, nor have I struck anyone in my life,” he said at one point in his testimony.

Besides denying physical abuse claims, the Edward Scissorhands star also spoke about his increased alcohol consumption during his and Amber’s relationship. He also detailed an incident where he claimed that a part of his middle finger was severed during an argument with Amber, where he claimed that she threw a bottle at him and hit his finger.

Many other associates of Johnny’s have testified, including his private Bahamian island manager Tara Roberts, who claimed that she saw him passed out drunk in front of his children Lily Rose and Jack on one occasion. Johnny’s former talent agent Christian Carino also testified in a pre-recorded deposition, where he said that he felt that the abuse allegations had cost the actor work, including being hired in the yet-unmade Pirates of the Caribbean 6.