Johnny Depp Feeling 'Hopeful' He'll Be 'Vindicated' In Amber Heard Defamation Lawsuit

A source close to the actor revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he was feeling 'confident' about the defamation trial against his ex-wife.

By:
,
April 28, 2022
johnny depp
US actor Johnny Depp during the 50 million US dollar Depp vs Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, 28 April 2022. Johnny Depp's 50 million US dollar defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard that started on 10 April is expected to last five or six weeks. Depp v Heard defamation lawsuit at the Fairfax County Circuit Court, USA - 28 Apr 2022
Actor Amber Heard speaks to her legal team in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., . Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actor Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse Depp Heard Lawsuit, Fairfax, United States - 28 Apr 2022
Image Credit: MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Johnny Depp is confident that he’ll have a positive outcome of the ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Early on in the trial, a source close to the situation revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Johnny, 58, has high hopes for the outcome, and that the $50 million defamation trial against Amber, 36, will come out in his favor, as opposed to how the lawsuit against The Sun in the UK went.

The source said that the Pirates of the Caribbean star has felt better about the way that the trial has been going stateside, and he’s much more confident with the many fans showing up to support the actor outside the courthouse. “Despite everything that went down with the case in London, Johnny is feeling more and more confident as the days in court for this trial have progressed. This time around feels very different since they’re back in the States and Johnny has supporters who weren’t able to be there for him previously,” the source said.

A source close to the situation revealed that Johnny is ‘confident’ in the trial. (MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Besides the fans speaking out, the source revealed that people close to Johnny have also been there for him throughout the trial. “Not only supporters outside the courthouse, but his friends and family who have come and sat front row in court, and who have testified on his behalf. It means the world to Johnny and he is feeling hopeful that he will be vindicated once and for all,” they said.

There have been a wide array of witnesses called in the trial. Johnny took the stand on April 19, and he underwent days of questioning from his lawyers and Amber’s attorney. During his testimony, Johnny expressed regret for some of the language he used when discussing his ex-wife, but he stood by past statements that he hadn’t abused her. “There were arguments and things of that nature, but never did myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in anyway, nor have I struck anyone in my life,” he said at one point in his testimony.

Besides denying physical abuse claims, the Edward Scissorhands star also spoke about his increased alcohol consumption during his and Amber’s relationship. He also detailed an incident where he claimed that a part of his middle finger was severed during an argument with Amber, where he claimed that she threw a bottle at him and hit his finger.

Johnny has been engaged in a legal battle with his ex-wife for weeks. (Michael Reynolds/AP/Shutterstock)

Many other associates of Johnny’s have testified, including his private Bahamian island manager Tara Roberts, who claimed that she saw him passed out drunk in front of his children Lily Rose and Jack on one occasion. Johnny’s former talent agent Christian Carino also testified in a pre-recorded deposition, where he said that he felt that the abuse allegations had cost the actor work, including being hired in the yet-unmade Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

