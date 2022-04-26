Johnny Depp’s Island Manager Testifies Actor Was Passed Out Drunk In Front Of His Upset Kids

Johnny Depp‘s defamation trial against Amber Heard continues with one of his manager’s testimony after he finished his own testimony on Monday. Tara Roberts, who is the manager of the 58-year-old actor’s private island in the Bahamas, appeared via video to the courtroom in Virginia on Tuesday, and during a cross examination by Amber’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, she claimed she once saw Johnny passed out drunk in front of his kids, Lily-Rose and Jack. The incident seemed to have taken place in the summer of 2013, when Johnny and his family were taking one last trip on his yacht, the the Vajoliroja, before he sold it to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

During the testimony, which was shown in a video reported by Daily Mail, Bredehoft asked Tara if she remembered when Lily-Rose, who is now 22, and Jack, who is now 20, whose mother is Vanessa Paradis, “were upset on the yacht and wanting to leave it immediately” so she arranged for a helicopter to take them away with Amber. Tara admitted she remembered arranging the travel for Lily-Rose and Amber but not Jack.

“He stayed,” she said.

View Related Gallery Amber Heard & Johnny Depp: Photos Of The Embattled Exes Amid Their Trial Actor Johnny Depp walks into the courtroom after a break at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, 18 April 2022. Johnny Depp's 50 million US dollars defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard that started on 10 April is expected to last five or six weeks. Depp v Heard defamation lawsuit at the Fairfax County Circuit Court, USA - 18 Apr 2022

“Do you recall Lily-Rose saying to you she was upset because her father was drinking and he was trying to hide it from her,” Bredehoft then asked. An objection was brought up, causing Tara not to answer.

“Do you recall Mr. Depp passing out in the sand face first?” Bredehoft went on.

“I recall he was passed out on the beach, he was out on the beach,” Tara answered before Bredehoft then asked, “Do you have a recollection of Jack being present when Mr. Depp was passed out face first in the sand?”

“Yes,” Tara said.

After being asked to elaborate on the incident in which Johnny was passed out, Tara further explained. “He was passed out, I picked him up, brushed him off,” she said. “He was in a hammock. I believe he’d fallen asleep and the hammock overturned. I picked him up and left him underneath the (inaudible) with Jack.”

The testimony went on to talk about alleged abuse in Johnny and Amber’s relationship, including possible covering of bruises and things being thrown, but a number of objections prevented Tara from discussing some of those issues.

The defamation trial began on April 11 and is expected to last around five weeks. Johnny is suing Amber for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post that indicated she was a victim of abuse. Although she didn’t mention her ex-husband by name in the piece, Johnny claims the timeline she talked about spoke for itself and he was eventually labeled “a wife beater” by the media and others and it ruined his acting career.

Amber is also expected to give testimony during the trial as well as other celebs, including James Franco and Elon Musk.