Amber Heard’s Ex Assistant Testifies She Never Saw Cuts Or Bruises On Actresses’ Face Over 3 Years

Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard took an interesting turn on Thursday April 14. Amber’s former assistant Kate James was testified in the case in a pre-recorded deposition, and she admitted that she didn’t see any cuts or bruises on Amber during her time as a personal assistant from 2012 to 2015, according to Daily Mail.

During the deposition, Kate not only said that she didn’t see cuts or bruises on Amber during her time as an assistant to her, but she also detailed moments where Amber became abusive towards her, including an instance where the Aquaman actress was furious with her for sitting around. “She went absolutely ballistic. Screaming, yelling, abuse. (It was a) blind rage,” Kate testified, per DM. Another example of Amber’s alleged “abusive” episodes came when Kate asked for a raise. “She leapt up out of my chair, put face four inches from my face, telling me how dare I ask the salary I was asking for. She felt that gave her the right to spit in my face,” she alleged.

Other than the episodes with Amber, Kate also said that the actress hadn’t said that Johnny had hit her during her time as an assistant. She did say that occasionally Amber would “cry” or “complain” due to “insecurities” about her relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean star. Kate also described Johnny as “peaceful, almost shy, very quiet.”

The defamation trial began on Monday April 11. The trial is anticipated to last weeks, and there will be many more witnesses. Johnny’s sister Christi Dembrowski has already testified. Testimonies from other stars like Elon Musk and James Franco are also expected to take place.

Early on in the trial, one of Amber’s lawyers detailed an alleged incident of sexual abuse by Johnny to the actress, and she looked like she was holding back from becoming emotional as her lawyer recounted the alleged attack. Johnny’s lawyers have continually pushed back on Amber’s claims. “She can’t back down. She has been living and breathing this lie for years now. And she has been preparing to give the performance of her life in this trial. But this trial is about the evidence. It is about the evidence. It’s about a man’s reputation,” Johnny’s lawyer said in an opening statement.