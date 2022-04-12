Amber Heard Appears To Fight Back Tears As Lawyer Recounts Johnny Depp’s Alleged Sexual Assault

The actress looked emotional, as her lawyer detailed an alleged sexual assault from her ex-husband in her opening statement in the defamation trial.

Amber Heard looked like she was holding back from crying as her lawyer Elaine Bredhoft detailed an alleged sexual assault by Johnny Depp during her opening statement for the defamation trial between the two actors on Tuesday April 12. The Aquaman star was clearly emotional as she listened to the lawyer give details about the assault, which supposedly took place during a trip to Australia, shortly after Johnny, 58, and Amber, 35, got married.

Heard opening: #JohnnyDepp sexually assaulted #AmberHeard in Australia.

He took 8-10 tablets of ecstacy. The next 3 days were very violent. He has hurled bottles at her, dragged her, punched her….then he "penatrates her with a liquor bottle."@LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/hL9pCUrPYc — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) April 12, 2022

The lawyer gave a very graphic description of the alleged physical and sexual assault against Amber. “As you go through those three days of Australia, some pretty horrendous things happened to her. He rips off her nightgown. He has her jammed up against a bar. He has hurled bottles and bottles at her. He has dragged her across the floor on the broken bottles and the liquor. He has punched her. He has kicked her. He tells her he’s going to ‘f**king kill her.’ He ‘f**king hates her. He’s pounding at her, pounding her, and then, he penetrates her with a liquor bottle,” she claimed.

Before detailing the alleged incident, the lawyer claimed that Johnny took as many as 10 tablets of ecstasy before becoming “very violent” over their trip, as Amber tried to “calm him down” and get him to eat or sleep. Amber’s lawyer claimed that Johnny had called a lawyer that Amber had contacted to try to set up a prenup or postnup for their marriage. “He was at times delusional, paranoid. He would be mad at somebody else, then he’d be mad at her,” the lawyer alleged. “He called the lawyer from Australia, called her a “b***h” and fired her… That’s the type of Johnny Depp that was there. He didn’t want the postnup. He didn’t want the prenup, but now, they’re going to tell you it was her that was mad.”

At another point in her opening statement, Elaine also pointed to a statement made by Johnny’s lawyer Adam Waldman, where he’s referred to Amber’s claims as a “hoax.” She said that calling her claims false is “damaging and harmful” to Amber. “There isn’t any hoax at all,” she said.

Johnny’s lawyers have pushed back on claims that the actor had assaulted Amber during their relationship in the defamation suit. The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s attorneys claimed that Amber has lied about assault and domestic abuse allegations that she’s made against her ex-husband in op-eds. “She can’t back down. She has been living and breathing this lie for years now. And she has been preparing to give the performance of her life in this trial. But this trial is about the evidence. It is about the evidence. It’s about a man’s reputation,” Johnny’s attorney Camile Vasquez said in an opening statement, via Deadline.