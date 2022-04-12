Johnny Depp’s Sister Testifies That Amber Heard Called Him ‘Old Fat Man’ With ‘No Style’ In $50M Trial

Johnny Depp’s sister, Christi Dembrowski, took the stand in his defamation trial against Amber Heard and revealed shocking statements, including how she was ‘scared’ for her brother.

Johnny Depp‘s defamation trial against Amber Heard is in its second day and there are already jaw-dropping things being said. The actor’s sister, Christi Dembrowski, 61, testified in the Fairfax, VA courthouse on April 12 and claimed that the ex-wife of her brother once called him a “old fat man” when she realized the fashion brand Dior was interested in working with him, according to The New York Post.

While explaining that Amber was allegedly “in disbelief and sort of disgusted” when Johnny told her about Dior wanting to do a campaign with him, Christi went on to describe exactly what was supposedly said. “Dior, why would Dior want to do business with you? They’re about class and style, and you don’t have style,” Christi said Amber said, the outlet reported.

Christi, who helped to manage Johnny’s acting career, also reportedly said that when the former couple traveled together, she would book an extra hotel room for Johnny in case they fought. After being asked about her reaction to their decision to get married, the concerned sibling said she “was scared, I was devastated actually.”

“I actually tried to talk him into talking waiting a bit longer,” she reportedly added.

Christi reportedly said that Amber refused to sign a prenup before the marriage, which goes against Amber’s defense attorneys saying that it was Johnny who didn’t want a prenup.

When Christi was also cross examined by Amber’s lawyers, she was asked about Johnny’s alleged drug use and text messages that she apparently sent him asking him to “stop drinking, stop coke,” and “stop pills.” She said she couldn’t recall the texts and didn’t confirm that she was indeed asking him to stop doing cocaine in a message.

“I understand the words were there I don’t recall the timing,” she reportedly said. “I probably was not joking but maybe I was repeating what something else told me to write.”

In addition to Amber, Johnny’s lawyers had Christi speak about their late mom and how she was allegedly “emotionally and physically abusive.” Christi claimed that Johnny never hit her despite the alleged struggles and always just left the room.

The defamation trial, which is expected to last more than a month, began on April 11 and is the result of Johnny suing Amber for $50 million in damages after she wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2018. In it, she talked about being a victim of “sexual violence,” and Johnny and his team claim it was suggested she was talking about him being the abuser, which they say negatively affected his career.

“I believe there is a negative effect on anyone’s career when there are accusations as there have been,” Christi reportedly said when asked about the article “Personally, I know he doesn’t want people to feel … that he could ever be that type of person, which he isn’t.

“The part that bothers him the most” is that the abuse allegations “trickle down to his children,” she added.

Christi is set to be back on the stand on Wednesday, April 13.