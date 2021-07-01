Amber Heard Welcomes Surprise Baby Girl Via Surrogate: See First Photo Of Her Newborn

Congratulations are in order for Amber Heard — the actress just revealed she’s a first time mom after welcoming a baby girl via surrogate.

Amber Heard, 35, is a mom! Months after winning her court battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, the actress revealed that she welcome a baby girl, named Oonagh Paige Heard, into the world on April 8, 2021.

While sharing a photo of her gorgeous daughter on Instagram, Amber wrote, “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.” SEE THE BABY PHOTO HERE.

She added, “A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

Amber is “beyond in love” with her daughter, whom she named after her late mom, Paige, according to Page Six. Before Amber’s mom died in May 2020 at the age of 63, the actress made the decision to explore surrogacy after she was told she couldn’t have children on her own, the news outlet’s source claims.

“Oonagh is absolutely gorgeous, and Amber is besotted. She always knew that she wanted to be a mom, and this is her greatest wish come true. She’s so grateful to the wonderful woman who helped bring Oonagh into her life,” the source said. “The most important thing for Amber is that she’s open about Oonagh’s birth. There are so many women who feel they can’t talk about their fertility and are worried and embarrassed; Amber wants them to feel supported and realize that there are a multitude of ways to have a baby even if you have fertility issues.”

Amber has been dating cinematographer Bianca Butti since January 2020, but Page Six claims the actress made the decision to have a child on her own before they started their relationship. Amber is also said to be the child’s sole legal parent.