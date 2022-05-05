Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp Threatened To Kill Her During Argument: New Testimony

Amber Heard alleged that her ex-husband Johnny Depp threatened to kill her during a December 2015 incident, as she continued her testimony during the defamation trial against him on Thursday, May 5. Amber, 36, claimed that Johnny, 58, said he was going to “kill” her during the heat of an argument that had turned physical. Amber said that she remembered him screaming the threat in her ear as he allegedly beat her.

The Aquaman actress detailed the fight, where she claimed that the actor had dragged her upstairs into a room, and he had head-butted her (Johnny has denied head-butting Amber during his testimony). She said after the head-butt, she planned to leave. “I was trying to hit him off me,” she said, while describing trying to get Johnny off of her. “He was just pummeling me.” Amber then described trying to get away, and she also claimed that he wrestled her onto the bed.

Amber described Johnny screaming obscenities at her. “I just remember the sound of Johnny’s voice he got next to my ear, and he was screaming over and over and over again,” she said. “I just could hear myself scream until I couldn’t hear myself anymore. I could just hear him say that ‘he was going to kill me.’” Amber went on to describe the way that Johnny’s voice sounded as “almost crying,” and she also said that “He sounded like an animal in pain.”

She went on to say that in that moment she also feared for her life. “I thought, ‘This is how I die. He’s gonna kill me now,'” she said. “I couldn’t breathe. I remember trying to scream, and I couldn’t scream.” She said that she just remembered Johnny punching her, but she didn’t remember what happened afterwards until she woke up.

During her testimony, Amber has gotten incredibly emotional as she’s recounted the alleged abuse from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. Early on in her testimony, she got teary-eyed as she spoke about the first time that she said that he allegedly hit her. She described going into a state of shock and confusion when the incident happened. “I, as a woman, had never been hit like that. I’m an adult, and I’m sitting next to the man I love, and… He slapped me for no reason it seemed like, and I missed the point,” she said. “I don’t know what else to say or do so, I just stared at him. I didn’t say anything. I didn’t react. I didn’t move or freak out or defend myself.” Another moment in the testimony, Amber gave a very disturbing account of a time when Johnny allegedly searched her for drugs.

Amber took the stand after forensic psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes testified. She also spoke about some of the claims that Amber made to her, and she said that Johnny kicked his ex-wife, after he accused her of having an affair with James Franco.

Amber is fighting a $50 million lawsuit from Johnny, who is suing her for defamation over an op-ed that she wrote for The Washington Post, where she claimed to be a victim of abuse. Johnny has denied allegations of abuse, and he’s said that the piece damaged his reputation and cost him film roles.