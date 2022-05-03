Amber Heard’s Psychologist Claims Johnny Depp Kicked Her During Fight About James Franco

Amber Heard‘s psychologist, Dr. Dawn Hughes, testified on her client’s behalf on Tuesday, May 3, detailing claims from Heard about past abuse from her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. During the testimony, Hughes said that Heard claimed Depp was once overcome in a jealous rage during a 2015 flight from Boston to Los Angeles, yelling at her about her relationship with actor James Franco, per The Daily Beast.

Hughes noted the claim from Heard that Depp began “talking about James Franco” before eventually saying, “‘Hope you had fun with your escapades,'” then going on to kick the actress “on the back and she went forward.” Hughes also said she was only told the incident by Heard, but never saw the situation happen first-hand.

According to Hughes, the incident was an example of the alleged abuse Heard endured during her relationship with Depp. The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor is currently suing the Aquaman actress for $50 million for writing an op-ed the Washington Post in Dec. 2018 where she described herself as a domestic violence survivor — although never mentioning Depp by name. Depp has since denied all the allegations made by his ex, and their trial is still ongoing.

The most recent episode comes after a few grueling episodes of the trial. Just yesterday, Depp’s agent Jack Whigham, from Creative Artists Agency, testified on his client’s behalf, said that the opinion piece written by Heard was nothing short of “catastrophic” for Johnny, according to Variety. “After the op-ed it was impossible to get him a studio film,” Whigham stated during his testimony.

The agent said that Johnny planned to continue his work on the massively successful franchise Pirates of the Caribbean, but that Disney abruptly went “in a different direction” after Amber’s article about domestic violence was published. Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, took issue with the statement, saying that the star never actually had a 22.5 million contract in writing — and referenced earlier testimony that indicated the Johnny was already unlikely to be cast by Disney for the film in autumn of 2018.