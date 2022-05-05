Amber Heard’s Says Johnny Depp Kicked Her During Fight About James Franco: Testimony

Update (5/5/22 12:15 p.m. EST): Amber Heard gave her account of the Boston flight where she alleged that her ex-husband Johnny Depp kicked her after an argument about her relationship with James Franco. Amber said that there was something “wrong” with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor as they got on the plane and that he “reek[ed] of weed and alcohol.” Besides questioning her about sex and kissing scenes in The Adderall Diaries, she claimed that Johnny became physically abusive on the flight.

Besides questioning her, Amber said that Johnny also called her a “slut” and a “go-getter,” over the movie role. She said that she was “embarrassed” to have the argument happen in front of assistants and security personnel. She said that she moved to the front of the plane, but then, she alleged that Johnny “start[ed] throwing things” at her. Then, Amber said that the situation escalated. “He sits down in front of [me] at one point, and because I’m not answering him, I was looking out of the window, and he slaps my face,” she said, before saying she was “embarrassed” that he allegedly hit her in front of people.

Amber then claimed that as she moved again, Johnny kicked a swivel chair that hit her in the hip. She said she stared him down. “I wanted him to see me. It didn’t even feel like him,” she said. As she walked away “slowly,” she said that he yelled at her to “Hurry up.” She said as she started to walk away again she felt him kick. “I feel this boot in my back. It just kicked me in the back. I fell to the floor and caught myself on the floor, and I just felt like I was looking at the floor of the plane for what felt like a long time,” she said.

Like in other alleged incidents, Amber said that wasn’t sure how to proceed after kick, and she said that other people on the plane didn’t offer her assistance. “No one said anything. No one did anything,” she said. “You could hear a pin drop on that plane. You could feel the tension, but no one did anything. And I just remember feeling so embarrassed.”

Original: Amber Heard‘s psychologist, Dr. Dawn Hughes, testified on her client’s behalf on Tuesday, May 3, detailing claims from Heard about past abuse from her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. During the testimony, Hughes said that Heard claimed Depp was once overcome in a jealous rage during a 2015 flight from Boston to Los Angeles, yelling at her about her relationship with actor James Franco, per The Daily Beast.

Hughes noted the claim from Heard that Depp began “talking about James Franco” before eventually saying, “‘Hope you had fun with your escapades,'” then going on to kick the actress “on the back and she went forward.” Hughes also said she was only told the incident by Heard, but never saw the situation happen first-hand.

According to Hughes, the incident was an example of the alleged abuse Heard endured during her relationship with Depp. The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor is currently suing the Aquaman actress for $50 million for writing an op-ed the Washington Post in Dec. 2018 where she described herself as a domestic violence survivor — although never mentioning Depp by name. Depp has since denied all the allegations made by his ex, and their trial is still ongoing.

The most recent episode comes after a few grueling episodes of the trial. Just yesterday, Depp’s agent Jack Whigham, from Creative Artists Agency, testified on his client’s behalf, said that the opinion piece written by Heard was nothing short of “catastrophic” for Johnny, according to Variety. “After the op-ed it was impossible to get him a studio film,” Whigham stated during his testimony.

The agent said that Johnny planned to continue his work on the massively successful franchise Pirates of the Caribbean, but that Disney abruptly went “in a different direction” after Amber’s article about domestic violence was published. Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, took issue with the statement, saying that the star never actually had a 22.5 million contract in writing — and referenced earlier testimony that indicated the Johnny was already unlikely to be cast by Disney for the film in autumn of 2018.