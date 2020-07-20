Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp Accused Her Of Cheating On Him With Channing Tatum & Leo DiCaprio

Amber Heard revealed in court that Johnny Depp allegedly accused her of having affairs with her co-stars, including Channing Tatum — even Leo DiCaprio, who she only auditioned with.

Amber Heard took the stand in ex-husband Johnny Depp‘s libel trial on July 20, and claimed that the actor would often accuse her of cheating on him with her co-stars. “He accused me of having affairs with each of my co-stars, movie after movie: Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy Bob Thornton, Channing Tatum; even women co-stars like Kelli Garner,” the Aquaman star said.

Amber, 34, said that Johnny, 57, even accused her of having an affair with Leonardo DiCaprio, though they had only auditioned for a project together. “He would taunt me about it — especially when he was drunk or high — and had derogatory nicknames for every one of my male co-stars he considered a sexual threat,” she stated. “For example, Leonardo DiCaprio was ‘pumpkin-head,’ Channing Tatum was ‘potato-head,’ and ‘Jim Turd Sturgess.’”

It wasn’t just names; Amber accused Johnny of impeding her career with his supposed behavior. She testified that Johnny would tell her that he’d spoken to people who “knew all about” her alleged affairs. “He would try and catch me out by taking my phone or telling me someone had told him I was having an affair and act as if he had information proving it — when I really hadn’t,” she said.

It escalated to the Pirates of the Caribbean star allegedly “demanding” to know about romantic scenes in Amber’s projects. “He would even get himself copies of the scripts I was looking at, without asking me, to review them for himself,” Amber claimed. “His rules got tighter every year we were together about what nudity or scenes were acceptable, wanting descriptions of every detail, every aspect of scenes and how they were covered, placing increasing restrictions on what I could and couldn’t do.”

Because of Johnny’s alleged actions, Amber said she eventually started turning down roles she knew he wouldn’t like. Amber is in court as her ex-husband sues The Sun and its parent company for libel, after they published a story in 2018 that called him a “wife beater.” Amber had accused Johnny of abusing her throughout their relationship, which ended in divorce in 2017.

The three-week trial, which began on July 7, has brought forward outrageous claims about Amber and Johnny’s marriage. During one testimony, Johnny claimed that he decided he wanted a divorce after Amber “or one of her friends” allegedly defecated in his bed. He also alleged that