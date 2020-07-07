Johnny Depp Accuses Ex Amber Heard Or ‘One Of Her Friends’ Of Pooping In Their Bed, During Court Case

It wasn’t fighting that made Johnny Depp decide to divorce Amber Heard. The actor alleged in court that she or a friend defecated in their bed!



It was the last straw for Johnny Depp before deciding to officially end his marriage to Amber Heard. Depp, 57, revealed in a statement to the court during his libel trial that his ex-wife, 34, or “possibly one of her friends” defecated in their bed during an unspecified night. Heard, according to her ex-husband, dismissed the incident as “a harmless prank.” The Pirates of the Caribbean star wanted a divorce. His shocking revelation came during the first day of his three-week trial against The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor, Dan Wootton.

Depp was called as the first witness in the July 7 proceedings, held in London. The actor has sued over an April 2018 article Wotton wrote for the British paper, in which he called Depp a “wife beater” and claimed that there’s “overwhelming evidence” that he attacked Heard during their marriage. Though The Sun removed the phrase “wife beater” from their headline, Depp insists that the damage was already done. During the trial, Depp’s lawyers argued that the accusations of violence Heard made were “invented.”

Depp reiterated what he’s said in the past, that he never hurt his ex-wife. He insisted to the court that he’s never been a violent individual, and always strove to be a “southern gentleman.” He countered that Heard though, allegedly attacked him on several occasions. “Whenever these situations would escalate, I would try and go to my own corner. I wanted to separate before things got out of hand,” he told the court.

Heard and Depp were seen arriving at the courthouse separately before the trial. While Depp reportedly attempted to block Heard from the trial before her turn on the stand, she was there to witness his testimony. She was spotted walking to the courthouse wearing a face mask and holding the hands of two women. Depp wore a face mask and sunglasses, and gave a wave to photographers before heading inside.

Two of Depp’s other exes will make appearance at the trial, virtually: Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder. Both women have stated that Depp was never violent toward them during their relationships. “The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations,” Ryder said in a previous statement, clarifying that she “obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to Amber’s rep for comment on Johnny’s defecation claim but we’ve yet to receive a response.