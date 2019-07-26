Johnny Depp Accuses Amber Heard Of Putting Cigarette Out On His Face During Severed Finger Fight

The legal battle between exes Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has taken a fiery turn. He’s accused his ex-wife of extinguishing a lit cigarette on his face during their infamous 2015 clash Johnny claims nearly cost him his finger.

Johnny Depp, 56, made a new allegation in his ongoing defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 33, according to The Blast (who claims they’ve obtained the latest round of court documents in the case.) According to The Blast, Johnny now alleges that during the 2015 incident — where he claims that Amber nearly severed his finger off after throwing a bottle at him — she also reportedly “put a cigarette out” on his cheek. Depp, who claims Amber went “into a rage” after she spoke with his attorneys about his “intention to enter a post-nuptial agreement,” went to the downstairs bar in the house to fix himself a drink.

“She followed him, screaming at him abusively,” Johnny reportedly said in his amended response, per The Blast. Johnny claims he “poured himself a vodka and drank it.” He claims Amber threw a bottle at him and missed. He reportedly had another drink, and that’s when Amber allegedly threw a second bottle, which he claims resulted in his injured finger. That’s is when, Depp claims, “Ms. Heard then put a cigarette out on [Johnny’s] right cheek.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Amber and Johnny’s camps regarding The Blast’s report. We’ve also reached out to obtain copies of Johnny’s amended statement and will update this post with any additional information.

Johnny was taken to an Australian hospital hours after the alleged incident took place, according to The Blast. The publication also obtained a photo of the Pirates of the Caribbean star laying on a medical gurney. In the pic — which you can see here — Johnny’s right hand is bandaged, and there is a visible mark on his right cheek. Depp’s legal team claims the spot is the alleged cigarette burn.

Amber previously claimed in court documents that Johnny’s finger injury was self-inflicted. She claims Johnny cut the tip off his finger after smashing bottles and windows in a jealous rage. She claims he was furious over rumors that she cheated on him with Billy Bob Thornton during the filming of London Fields. Amber also claimed that Johnny, after allegedly cutting his finger, dipped the injured digit into some paint and wrote various words on a mirror, including “Billy Bob” and “Easy Amber.”

Johnny, per The Blast, does admit that he “wrote on a mirror and walls in blood and oil paint,” but claims he was in shock at the time. He also denied Amber’s claims that he went on a violent three-day MDMA bender in 2015. The actress made those accusations in April while also accusing her ex-husband of “kicking,” “strangling,” and “head-butting” her numerous times during their marriage. He has denied all accusations of abuse.