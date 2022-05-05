Johnny Depp’s Team Reacts To Amber Heard Testimony: ‘The Performance Of Her Life’

A spokesperson for Johnny Depp eviscerated his ex-wife Amber Heard after she testified that the Fantastic Beasts actor threatened to kill her during testimony on May 5. “As Mr. Depp’s counsel correctly predicted in their opening statements last month, Ms. Heard did indeed deliver ‘the performance of her life’ in her direct examination,” the statement from Johnny’s spokesperson reads. “While Ms. Heard’s stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr. Depp’s recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made.”

Johnny’s representative then further stated the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s position and points to his future cross examination. “His truth — the truth — is the same no matter the environment in which it is has been presented. The upcoming cross examination from Mr. Depp’s team will be most telling, and will certainly highlight the many fallacies Ms. Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact throughout her convoluted testimony.”

In shocking testimony on May 5, Amber, 36, claimed that Johnny, 58, screamed obscenities at her during a fight and threatened to kill her in an “animal” voice. “I just remember the sound of Johnny’s voice he got next to my ear, and he was screaming over and over and over again,” she stated in her emotional testimony. “I just could hear myself scream until I couldn’t hear myself anymore. I could just hear him say that ‘he was going to kill me.’” Johnny was “almost crying,” she said, adding that he “sounded like an animal in pain.”

Crying on the stand, Amber said she feared her life would end during the incident. “I thought, ‘This is how I die. He’s gonna kill me now,'” she said. “I couldn’t breathe. I remember trying to scream, and I couldn’t scream.” Amber’s time on the stand included disturbing accounts of allegedly being hit for the first time by Johnny and an explicit account of being cavity searched for drugs. She also described the actor allegedly kicking her during a fight about James Franco.

Johnny is suing Amber for $50 million defamation — the Aquaman actress wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, concerning the public’s reaction to her claims of being a victim of domestic violence. Johnny denies all allegations, but Amber countersued him for $100 million, claiming he orchestrated a smear campaign against her.