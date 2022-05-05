Amber Heard Alleges Johnny Depp Sexually Assaulted Her With A Glass Bottle In Australia

WARNING: This post contains graphic content.

Update (5/5/22 4:01 p.m. EST): Amber Heard described a graphic alleged incident of sexual abuse from her ex Johnny Depp in the second day of her testimony on Thursday, May 5. The actress claimed that her ex-husband had used a glass bottle of liquor to penetrate her during an argument in Australia in 2015. Amber described the alleged incident, and her attorney clarified what had happened during questioning after. “Johnny had the bottle inside of me and was shoving it inside of me over and over again,” she said.

Earlier in her testimony, Amber described a fight that included bottles being thrown. She claimed that Johnny had climbed on top of her during an argument. She said that she started to feel “pressure on [her] pubic bone.” She described being shocked and scared, particularly being worried, seeing broken glass around the room. “I don’t remember what I said. I just remember being really still, not wanting to move. I remember looking around the room. I remember looking at all the broken bottles, broken glass, and I remember just not wanting to move, because I didn’t know if it was broken. I didn’t know if the bottle that he had inside me was broken,” she said.

View Related Gallery Amber Heard: Photos Of The 'Aquaman' Actress Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Amber Heard goes to a business meeting in Downtown LA, and then has lunch afterwards with mystery man. The 'Aquaman' actress went makeup-free and showed some cleavage in a low-cut bohemian dress. Pictured: Amber Heard BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Actor Amber Heard arrives in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse Depp Heard Lawsuit, Fairfax, United States - 21 Apr 2022

After the alleged incident, Amber said that she remembered “retching”, seeing blood on the floor, and losing control of her bladder. She also said that she fell asleep and woke up the next morning, and saw that a piece of Johnny’s finger had been severed, and she saw dried blood used on the walls.

Original: Amber Heard spoke about an incredibly shocking alleged experience with Johnny Depp where the actor performed a “cavity search” on her, while on a trip with friends in June 2013. Amber, 36, became very emotional on the witness stand as she recounted the incident where Johnny, 58, searched her for drugs, during the defamation trial against her ex-husband on Wednesday, May 4.

Amber said that the couple had been staying in a trailer while on a trip, where they used recreational drugs with friends. She claimed that Johnny became aggressive as he got jealous of a woman on the trip, and they went back to the trailer they were staying in “to try and calm him down,” but when they got to the trailer he “started smashing things.” She said she went into the bedroom area, and he followed her in, and she realized that he was searching for something. She said that Johnny accused her of “hiding” something (which she later learned was his cocaine), and when she asked what he was talking about, he responded aggressively. She claimed Johnny said, “You know what I’m f**king talking about. Be honest with me. Where are you hiding it?”

Amber then said as Johnny was searching for the drugs, he “ripped” part of her dress. She said that he started “He’s grabbing my breast. He’s touching my thighs. He rips my underwear off, and then, he proceeds to do a cavity search,” she said. “He said he was looking for his drugs, his cocaine.” The actress said that she was confused as to “how” he thought that she was hiding the cocaine, as she was against using the drug.

As she continued explaining how she felt, Amber explained how she was unsure how to respond. “He was telling me, ‘We’re going to conduct a cavity search.’ [He] just shoved his fingers inside me. I just stood there staring at the stupid light,” she said, as she started tearing up. “He twisted his fingers around. I didn’t say like, ‘Stop’ or anything.”

After the alleged incident, Amber explained that she didn’t have any recollection of what happened that night or the next morning. “I don’t know how we went to bed that night. I don’t know how I went to bed. I don’t know how I slept. I don’t know how we woke up. I don’t remember having a conversation with him the next day. I don’t remember talking to him about it or confronting him about it. I remember wanting it to be okay,” she said. “I remember just wanting whatever f**king weird trip—excuse me—whatever trip that was to end.”

The first day of the actress’s testimony described much of her and Johnny’s early relationship. Amber also spoke about a few different episodes that the pair went through during their time together, including the first time that Johnny allegedly hit her. Johnny has denied claims that he was abusive towards Amber.

Johnny is suing Amber for $50 million due to an op-ed that she wrote for The Washington Post. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has said that the piece has hurt his reputation and cost him movie deals. He testified earlier in the trial, detailing different incidents that the couple had during their time together, and he has denied allegations of abuse against Amber.