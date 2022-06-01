Johnny Depp ‘Humbled’ After Winning Defamation Case Against Amber Heard: ‘The Best Is Yet To Come’

Johnny Depp seemed grateful to the jury for ruling in his favor in the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday, June 1. While Johnny wasn’t in the courtroom when the verdict was read, he did take to his Instagram to show his thanks and appreciation for ruling in his favor. He’s currently in the UK, having performed a series of shows along with guitarist Jeff Beck. “The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled,” he wrote. “From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome.”

Johnny further explained why the truth was so important for him in pursuing the case, and he said that he was content now that it is all over. “Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that,” he wrote.

Johnny also explained how he underwent “considerable thought” before pursuing the charges, and he explained how the allegations by Amber had “forever changed” the lives of those closest to him, including his kids.

As Johnny continued, he thanked his legal team, as well as the judge, sheriffs, and other court staff. He also expressed similar feelings to the fans who have spoken out in his defense. “I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world,” he wrote and explained that he hoped that the trial would change how allegations against people are presented. “I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up.”

Johnny concluded his statement by looking to the future. “The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun,” he wrote. “Truth never perishes.”

Johnny was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but the punitive damages were capped at $350,000. After the verdict was read, his lawyers Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew also expressed similar sentiments. “Today’s verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence. We are grateful, so grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation, charge and the court staff who have devoted an enormous amount of time and resources towards this case,” Camille said after the trial. Ben also said he was looking forward to the next chapter. “Now that reached its conclusive verdict, it’s time to turn the page and look to the future. Thank you all so much, thanks to the jury,” he said.