Johnny Depp Sings John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’ At Concert Amid Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp, 58, went back to his first love, music, when he took the stage to perform in Sheffield, England on the night of May 29. The actor and musician, who made headlines for taking part in his defamation trial against his ex Amber Heard in Virginia over the past month, walked out on stage with a guitar at Jeff Beck‘s show and had fans screaming with excitement. He performed a cover of John Lennon‘s song “Isolation” along with other songs during the appearance and seemed relaxed and in the moment.

The talented artist wore a black and white checkered blazer over a white collared shirt and black pants during the performance. He also wore a black beret style hat and black framed circular glasses. At one point, he took the blazer off to wear only his short-sleeved white button-down shirt underneath and after the show, he reportedly met fans outside to pose for photos and give autographs.

After videos and photos of the performance made their way online, fans were quick to comment. “Nice to see him out of a suit, doing what he loves to do, after that long trial,” one fan wrote while another shared, “This is great news. Music is the best therapy after all this trial has caused him to endure. You can’t get any better than Jeff Beck by your side. Wish I was there to see it live.”

Johnny’s time on stage with Jeff, who just started his European tour, comes just over a day after his defamation trial, in which he’s suing Amber for $100K after she wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post about allegedly being abused, came to an end. The jury in the trial is still in deliberation to come up with a verdict and is expected to meet up again after the Memorial Day holiday on May 31. It’s unclear if Johnny plans to return to Virginia to be there when the verdict is announced.

Johnny is claiming Amber’s op-ed has negatively affected his reputation and career and they both took the stand more than once over the course of the month-long trial. The trial, which aired live on certain news and court YouTube pages, social media, and more, included various witnesses that testified for the exes such as family members, friends, and current and former employees.