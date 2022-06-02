Amber Heard Planning To Appeal Johnny Depp Verdict After Losing Case, Spokesperson Says

Amber Heard will likely appeal the verdict of the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The 36-year-old actress’s spokesperson Alafair Hall revealed that she plans to appeal in a statement to The New York Times. The appeal will come after a jury found that she had defamed Johnny, 58, in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post, and he was awarded $15 million in damages.
Even though the jury found that Amber had defamed Johnny during the trial, she was awarded $2 million, as it was found that one statement made by the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s lawyer Adam Waldman was defamatory against her.
After the verdict was read, Amber released a statement, saying she was “heartbroken” over the decision, and she revealed that she was worried about the implications that the trial would have for women who are victims of abuse. “I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women,” she said. “It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”
While the Aquaman actress was disappointed with the decision, Johnny was thankful to the fans who supported him and his legal team for their help in his statement released after the verdict was read. “I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up,” he wrote. “The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun.”
Johnny and Amber’s trial lasted for weeks and garnered national attention. The Ed Wood actor had sued his ex-wife for $50 million, and she countersued for $100 million. After the verdict was read, tons of stars like Sharon Osbourne, Jeannie Mai, and many more shared their reactions.