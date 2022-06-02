Amber Heard Planning To Appeal Johnny Depp Verdict After Losing Case, Spokesperson Says

The actress's spokesperson explained her next steps after the jury ruled that she had defamed her ex-husband Johnny Depp in the verdict of the trial.

By:
June 2, 2022 9:28AM EDT
amber heard
View gallery
Actress Amber Heard departs departs the Fairfax County Courthouse in Fairfax, Va. A jury heard closing arguments in Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Lawyers for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made their closing arguments to a Virginia jury in Depp's civil suit against his ex-wife Depp-Heard Trial, Fairfax, United States - 27 May 2022
(RESTRICTION: NO New York or New Jersey Newspapers or newspapers within a 75 mile radius of any part of New York, New York, including without limitation the New York Daily News, The New York Times, and Newsday.) Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12967675ae) Johnny Depp bows to his fans during a recess in his civil trial with Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Courthouse, in Fairfax, Va.,. Depp brought a defamation lawsuit against his former wife, actress Amber Heard, after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 that, without naming Depp, accused him of domestic abuse. Credit: Cliff Owen / CNP (RESTRICTION: NO New York or New Jersey Newspapers or newspapers within a 75 mile radius of New York City) Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Trial, Fairfax, Virginia, USA - 27 May 2022
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Amber Heard will likely appeal the verdict of the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny DeppThe 36-year-old actress’s spokesperson Alafair Hall revealed that she plans to appeal in a statement to The New York Times. The appeal will come after a jury found that she had defamed Johnny, 58, in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post, and he was awarded $15 million in damages.

Even though the jury found that Amber had defamed Johnny during the trial, she was awarded $2 million, as it was found that one statement made by the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s lawyer Adam Waldman was defamatory against her.

Amber left the courtroom after the jury ruled in favor of her ex-husband. (Shutterstock)

After the verdict was read, Amber released a statement, saying she was “heartbroken” over the decision, and she revealed that she was worried about the implications that the trial would have for women who are victims of abuse. “I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women,” she said. “It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

While the Aquaman actress was disappointed with the decision, Johnny was thankful to the fans who supported him and his legal team for their help in his statement released after the verdict was read. “I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up,” he wrote. “The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun.”

Johnny wasn’t present in court, as he’s been in the UK for a series of performances. (Shutterstock)

Johnny and Amber’s trial lasted for weeks and garnered national attention. The Ed Wood actor had sued his ex-wife for $50 million, and she countersued for $100 million. After the verdict was read, tons of stars like Sharon Osbourne, Jeannie Mai, and many more shared their reactions.

More From Our Partners

ad